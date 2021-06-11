Fike tops Owls to stay unbeaten in league play

By The Examiner staff

Blue Springs Post 499 Fike continued its strong start to this summer’s American Legion baseball season.

Fike improved to 11-2 overall and 6-0 in Zone 2 play with 4-2 and 12-4 wins over the Gladstone Herrick Memorial Post 626 Owls Wednesday night at Hidden Valley Park.

Fike scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to break a 1-1 tie in the 4-2 win.

Noah Finegan worked around six walks, allowing two hits and two runs (one earned) while striking out seven in 4 1/3 innings for the win. Ty Campbell pitched a scoreless seventh inning for the save after Johnny Miles struck out four of the six batters he faced.

Brett Stewart had a hit and two RBIs, Layne Lynn added two hits and an RBI and Jaxon Rogan had a hit and two runs to lead Post 499 at the plate.

In the second game, Fike scored three runs in the fourth inning to break a 2-2 tie and take the lead for good.

Trent Trieb had three hits and scored two runs, Jacob Rehkow doubled and singled with an RBI and Brad Kitsmiller had a hit and two RBIs to lead Fike. Ty Campbell drove in two runs, Kayden Albertson had four walks and three runs scored and Hunter Hughes added a hit and an RBI.

Zach Anderson allowed five hits, three walks and four runs in five innings for the win. Layne Lynn finished with two hitless innings.

OAK GROVE SWEPT: Oak Grove Post 379 fell to 5-5 overall and in Zone 2 play with a pair of 9-1 and 14-1 losses to host St. Joseph Post 11 Thursday.

Only three of the nine runs scored by St. Joseph in the first game were earned as Shayton Wright took the loss.

Dalton Chaney and Bryce Smith had two hits each to lead Oak Grove. Mason Freece drove in a run on a fielder's choice in the first inning to give Post 379 a 1-0 lead. But St. Joseph scored two runs in the fifth and seven in the sixth to take command.

Oak Grove got five walks but no hits in the five-inning second game. Xavier Hernandez drove in Oak Grove’s lone run in the second on a fielder's choice.

St. Joseph scored two runs in the first and three in each of the other four innings.