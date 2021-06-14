American Legion baseball roundup: Blue Springs Elks go unbeaten in Lincoln tourney

By The Examiner staff

The Blue Springs Elks rebounded from getting swept by Oak Grove Post 379 last week by going unbeaten in the Lincoln (Neb.) Tournament over the weekend.

The Elks defeated the Omaha (Neb.) Spikes 9-1 in five innings Sunday to complete a 3-0 showing at the tournament.

Cade Zucca hit a home run and drove in three runs to lead Blue Springs last the Spikes.

The Elks scored six runs in the third inning to open up a 7-0 lead. After a pair of walks, Colton Hughes hit an RBI double to spark the big inning. Zucca capped it with a two-run homer.

Trenton Bukaty struck out 10 in a five-inning complete game, allowing just three hits, one walk and one unearned run.

Patrick Maloney drove in two runs, Evan Boydston added a double, two walks and a run and Brady Lowe had a hit and scored two runs to help the Elks improve to 5-9 overall.

On Saturday, the Elks topped Lincoln (Neb.) JC Brager 5-3 after edging Ashland (Neb.) 6-5.

The Elks scored two runs in the top of the fifth inning to edge JC Brager. Kaden Ford drove in the go-ahead run with a bunt RBI single and another scored on an errant throw on the same play.

Lowe’s RBI single and Hughes’ two-run double gave the Elks a 3-2 lead in the top of the third, but JC Brager tied it with a run in the bottom of the inning.

Lowe, Hughes and Randy Ayala each finished with two hits.

Maloney earned the win in relief of Hughes, allowing no runs on four walks and one hit in 1 2/3 innings.

Hughes went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Boydston was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs to lead Blue Springs past Ashland. His RBI single in the fourth put the Elks ahead 5-4. Hughes’ two-run single and Boydston’s RBI single in the third put Blue Springs ahead 4-3.

Boydston gave Blue Springs the early lead with a solo home run in the second.

Zucca went four innings, allowing six hits and four runs for the win. Lowe got the save, allowing no hits, three walks and one unearned run in two innings.

FIKE GOES 1-3 IN TOURNEY: Blue Springs Post 499 Fike went 1-1 Sunday to finish 1-3 in the Sedalia Post 642 Tournament over the weekend.

Fike topped the host Sedalia Post 642 Travelers 15-3 in five innings Sunday before losing 5-1 to Washington (Mo.) Post 218.

Fike managed just three hits against Washington. Starter Brett Stewart pitched four scoreless innings before allowing five runs (four earned) in the final two innings.

Fike erupted for nine runs in the second inning and six in the third in the win over Sedalia.

Winning pitcher Jacob Rehkow was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs at the plate and allowed two hits, five walks and three runs in a five-inning complete game.

Brad Kitsmiller was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Shorty Campbell and Noah Finegan each added two hits and an RBI and Kayden Albertson, Stewart and Ty Campbell each had a hit and two RBIs.

On Saturday, Fike managed just three hits in a 13-1 loss to Omaha (Neb.) Four Aces Eagles and Post 499 rallied in the bottom of the seventh but fell short 12-10 to Jefferson City Post 5.

Jefferson City scored a run in the sixth inning to break a 7-7 tie and added four more in the top of the seventh before Fike rallied for three runs in the seventh.

Bayler Andersen and Johnny Miles each had two hits and an RBI and Jaxon Rogan had a hit and two RBIs to lead Fike.