Oak Grove sweeps Teamwork Sports to move over .500 mark

The Examiner staff

Oak Grove Post 379 has pulled over the .500 mark for the season.

Oak Grove improved to 7-5 overall and in Zone 2 play after sweeping Kansas City Teamwork Sports 13-3 and 9-2 in an American Legion baseball doubleheader Monday at Kansas City 3&2 Park.

Oak Grove scored four runs in the first inning, two in the second and five in the third on the way to the 13-3 five-inning rout in the first game.

Bryce Smith and Brody Armstrong each had a hit and two RBIs as Post 379 capitalized on eight Teamwork errors.

Shayton Wright and Haiden Armstrong combined on a five-inning one-hitter. Wright allowed one hit, one walk and two unearned runs while striking out six in four innings for the win.

Wright and Armstrong also each added a hit and an RBI and combined for five runs.

Smith went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs and threw five innings for the win to lead Oak Grove to the 9-2 win in the nightcap.

Smith’s RBI single gave Oak Grove a 1-0 lead in the third. Smith’s two-run double and a Connor Hernandez two-run single sparked a six-run fourth inning.

Smith allowed five hits, four walks and two runs while striking out eight. Cody Cunningham finished it with two scoreless innings.

Aden Jones added a hit and two RBIs and Haiden Armstrong had a hit and scored three runs.