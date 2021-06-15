Oak Grove sweeps Teamwork Sports to move over .500 mark
Oak Grove Post 379 has pulled over the .500 mark for the season.
Oak Grove improved to 7-5 overall and in Zone 2 play after sweeping Kansas City Teamwork Sports 13-3 and 9-2 in an American Legion baseball doubleheader Monday at Kansas City 3&2 Park.
Oak Grove scored four runs in the first inning, two in the second and five in the third on the way to the 13-3 five-inning rout in the first game.
Bryce Smith and Brody Armstrong each had a hit and two RBIs as Post 379 capitalized on eight Teamwork errors.
Shayton Wright and Haiden Armstrong combined on a five-inning one-hitter. Wright allowed one hit, one walk and two unearned runs while striking out six in four innings for the win.
Wright and Armstrong also each added a hit and an RBI and combined for five runs.
Smith went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs and threw five innings for the win to lead Oak Grove to the 9-2 win in the nightcap.
Smith’s RBI single gave Oak Grove a 1-0 lead in the third. Smith’s two-run double and a Connor Hernandez two-run single sparked a six-run fourth inning.
Smith allowed five hits, four walks and two runs while striking out eight. Cody Cunningham finished it with two scoreless innings.
Aden Jones added a hit and two RBIs and Haiden Armstrong had a hit and scored three runs.