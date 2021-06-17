Blue Springs Elks drop two to Owls

By The Examiner staff

The Blue Springs Elks nearly got a split of their American Legion baseball doubleheader Wednesday night.

The Elks rallied in the bottom of the seventh but fell just short in an 11-10 loss to the Gladstone Herrick Memorial Post 626 Owls in the nightcap after losing 13-2 in five innings in the opener.

Trailing 11-6, the Elks scored four runs in the seventh. Kaden Ford drew a bases-loaded walk, Colton Hughes hit an RBI single and Brady Lowe drove in a run on a fielder's choice grounder with another run scoring on the throw.

But a fly out ended Blue Springs’ threat.

Hughes also doubled and scored a run, Easton Lamb was 2-for-3 with a run, Lowe finished with two RBIs, Cade Zucca had a hit, three walks and two runs and Evan Boydston had a hit and an RBI for the Elks, who dropped to 5-10 overall and 1-5 in Zone 2 league play.

The Owls scored nine runs in the third inning to take a commanding 12-1 lead in the first game. Nick Knight was 3-for-3 with a home run and a triple to lead Gladstone (6-8, 4-2).

Ford had a hit and an RBI and Lowe and Lamb each doubled and scored a run for Blue Springs.