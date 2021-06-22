Oak Grove Post 379 stays hot with sweep

By The Examiner staff

Oak Grove Post 379 kept its hot streak alive Monday.

After going 3-0-1 to finish second in the Blue Springs Elks Jimmy Hollis Memorial Tournament over the weekend, Oak Grove swept the Gladstone Herrick Memorial Post 626 Owls 2-1 and 19-0 in an American Legion baseball Zone 2 doubleheader at Webb Park.

Brody Armstrong’s RBI single scored Haiden Armstrong in the third inning, tying it 1-1 for Oak Grove in the first game.

Bryce Smith singled and later scored on a wild pitch in the sixth for what proved to be the winning run.

Shayton Wright finished off a complete game with a scoreless seventh inning. He allowed five hits, no walks and one unearned run while striking out four for the win.

Brody Armstrong and Haiden Armstrong each finished with two hits.

Smith pitched a complete game in the nightcap, but it only took five innings after Oak Grove erupted for 13 runs in the top of the fifth inning.

Smith allowed four hits and two walks and struck out five in five innings.

Cody Cunningham led the way at the plate, going 2-for-4 with four RBIs. Dalton Chaney, Cole Chaney (double) and Smith (triple) each finished with two hits and two RBIs, Wright was 2-for-3 with an RBI and three runs, Caden Thies had a hit and two RBIs and Caden Conner tripled and scored a run.

Oak Grove, which improved to 14-7 overall and 11-5 in Zone 2 league play, broke the scoreless tie with six runs in the third inning.