Blue Springs Elks swept by Sedalia

By The Examiner staff

Strong starts by the Sedalia Post 642 Travelers led to a pair of losses for the Blue Springs Elks Wednesday.

Sedalia built 6-1 and 5-1 leads on the way to a pair of identical 12-2 five-inning victories in the American Legion baseball Zone 2 doubleheader at Liberty Park Stadium in Sedalia.

Sedalia scored five runs in the second inning to break a 1-1 tie in the first game.

Blue Springs managed just hits by Kaden Ford and Easton Lamb and Brady Lowe had the lone RBI.

Ford, Lamb and Randy Ayala got Blue Springs’ three hits in the nightcap, with Lamb getting the lone RBI.

Sedalia scored three runs in the first and two in the second and ended it early with five in the fifth.

The Elks dropped to 7-14 overall and 1-7 in league play.