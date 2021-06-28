Fike widens Zone 2 lead with sweep of Albany

By The Examiner staff

Blue Springs Post 499 Fike widened its lead in the American Legion baseball Zone 2 league standings with a sweep of Albany Sunday.

Fike routed host Albany 11-1 in six innings and 21-0 in just three innings to improve to 17-10 overall and 10-2 in the league.

Johnny Miles and Colten Blackmer combined on a two-hitter in the 11-1 win. Miles earned the win with three hitless innings, two walks and four strikeouts.

Leadoff hitter Kayden Albertson sparked Post 499 at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a double, two walks, four RBIs and two runs. Miles helped himself with two hits, including a double, and an RBI.

Brad Kitsmiller, Bayler Andersen, Spencer Chase, Layne Lynn and Hunter Hughes each added a hit and an RBI.

Albertson again provided the big bat in the second game, going 4-for-4 with a home run, six RBIs and three runs.

Andersen, Miles and Hughes each added two hits and two RBIs, Kitsmiller had three hits and an RBI, Jaxon Rogan had a hit and three RBIs and Chase doubled with two RBIs.

Albertson also got the win, allowing two hits and four walks while striking out six in the three-inning victory.

OAK GROVE SPLITS: Oak Grove Post 379 was limited to two games in the Sedalia Post 642 Wood Bat Tournament, winning one and losing the other.

Oak Grove struck for two runs in the first inning, three in the second and four in the third in a 10-2 win over the host Sedalia Post 642 Travelers.

Dalton Chaney went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs to lead Oak Grove’s nine-hit attack. Haiden Armstrong added a hit, two RBIs and two runs and Cole Chaney, Aden Jones and Connor Hernandez each had a hit and an RBI.

Bryce Smith pitched a two-hit complete game, allowing four walks and two unearned runs while striking out five for the win.

Oak Grove then fell 8-3 to Jefferson City Post 5 despite drawing 12 walks.

Oak Grove (16-8) tied it 2-2 with a run in the fourth inning, but Jefferson City broke the deadlock with two runs in the fifth and four in the sixth.

Jones had Oak Grove’s lone hit and two RBIs.

ELKS DROP TWO: The Blue Springs Elks were limited to two games in the Elkhorn (Neb.) Post 211 Tournament over the weekend, dropping both.

Blue Springs fell 5-3 to Omaha (Neb.) Post 1 and 6-2 to the Elkhorn Post 211 ETC Knights.

The Elks grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but Omaha scored three in the second and broke a 3-3 tie with two in the fifth for the win.

Easton Lamb had two hits and an RBI, Dempsey Graves had two hits and Hunter Egelston and Randy Ayala each drove in a run for Blue Springs (7-16).

The Elks led 1-0 after three innings, but the ETC Knights scored three runs in each of the fourth and fifth innings to take command.

Kaden Ford and Trenton Bukaty each had two hits, Graves doubled with an RBI and Jonathon Mullins had a hit and an RBI as the Elks lost despite outhitting the Knights 11-6.