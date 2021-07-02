2021 American Legion Wood Bat Invitational schedule

The Examiner

AMERICAN LEGION WOOD BAT INVITATIONAL SCHEDULE

Here is the schedule for the American Legion Wood Vat Invitational July 7-11 at Hidden Valley Park in Blue Springs, Crysler Stadium in Independence and Grain Valley High School. Schedule is subject to change.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 7 

At Hidden Valley Park Field 1 

11 a.m. — Blue Springs Elks vs. Jefferson City Post 5 

1:30 p.m. — Sedalia Post 642 Travelers vs. Trenton (Mo.) Post 31 Blue Jays 

4 p.m. — Gladstone Herrick Memorial Post 626 Owls vs. Omaha (Neb.) Millard Gold Sox  

At Hidden Valley Park Field 2 (Jim Moran Field) 

11 a.m. — Blue Springs Post 499 Fike vs. St. Peters (Mo.) Post 313 

1:30 p.m. — Blue Springs Elks vs. Omaha (Neb.) Spikes 

4 p.m. — Blue Springs Post 499 Fike vs. DeSoto (Mo.) SMCI 

7:15 p.m. — Opening ceremonies 

7:45 p.m. — Moline (Ill.) Post 246 vs. St. Joseph Post 11 

At Hidden Valley Park Field 3 (Jim Moran Field) 

11 a.m. — Oak Grove Post 379 vs. Kansas City Teamwork Sports 

1:30 p.m. — Gladstone Herrick Memorial Post 626 Owls vs. Topeka (Kan.) Post 421 Senators 

4 p.m. — Sedalia Post 642 Travelers vs. Beatrice (Neb.) ExMark Post 27 

7:45 p.m. — Elsberry (Mo.) Post 226 vs. Lincoln (Neb.) Union Bank 

At Crysler Stadium 

1:30 p.m. — Omaha (Neb.) Post 331 South vs. Ottawa (Kan.) Post 60 Arrows 

4 p.m. — Overland (Mo.) Post 338 Thoman Boothe vs. Omaha (Neb.) Pyramid Roofing 

At Grain Valley High School 

1:30 p.m. — Lincoln (Neb.) Judds Brothers Construction vs. Jackson (Mo.) Post 158 

4 p.m. — St. Charles (Mo.) Post 312 vs. Kansas City Teamwork Sports 

THURSDAY, JULY 8 

At Hidden Valley Park Field 1 

10 a.m. — Omaha (Neb.) Spikes vs. Overland (Mo.) Post 338 Thoman Boothe 

12:30 p.m. — Gladstone Herrick Memorial Post 626 Owls vs. Lincoln (Neb.) Union Bank 

3 p.m. — Omaha (Neb.) Post 331 South vs. DeSoto (Mo.) SMCI 

5:30 p.m. — St. Joseph Post 11 vs. Beatrice (Neb.) ExMark Post 27 

At Hidden Valley Park Field 2 (Jim Moran Field) 

10 a.m. — Lincoln (Neb.) Judds Brothers Construction vs. Kansas City Teamwork Sports 

12:30 p.m. — Oak Grove Post 379 vs. Jackson (Mo.) Post 158  

3 p.m. — Lincoln (Neb.) Union Bank vs. Topeka (Kan.) Post 421 Senators 

5:30 p.m. — Blue Springs Post 499 Fike vs. Omaha (Neb.) Post 331 South 

8 p.m. — Elsberry (Mo.) Post 226 vs. Omaha (Neb.) Millard Gold Sox 

At Hidden Valley Park Field 3 (Jim Moran Field) 

10 a.m. — St. Charles (Mo.) Post 312 vs. Jackson (Mo.) Post 158 

12:30 p.m. — Ottawa (Kan.) Post 60 Arrows vs. DeSoto (Mo.) SMCI 

3 p.m. — Omaha (Neb.) Spikes vs. Omaha (Neb.) Pyramid Roofing  

5:30 p.m. — Elsberry (Mo.) Post 226 vs. Topeka (Kan.) Post 421 Senators 

8 p.m. — Moline (Ill.) Post 246 vs. Trenton (Mo.) Post 31 Blue Jays 

At Crysler Stadium 

12:30 p.m. — St. Joseph Post 11 vs. Sedalia Post 642 Travelers 

3 p.m. — Lincoln (Neb.) Judds Brothers Construction vs. St. Charles (Mo.) Post 312 

At Grain Valley High School 

10 a.m. — Blue Springs Elks vs. Omaha (Neb.) Pyramid Roofing 

12:30 p.m. — Moline (Ill.) Post 246 vs. Beatrice (Neb.) ExMark Post 27 

3 p.m. — Overland (Mo.) Post 338 Thoman Boothe vs. Jefferson City Post 5 

5:30 p.m. — Ottawa (Kan.) Post 60 Arrows vs. St. Peters (Mo.) Post 313 

FRIDAY, JULY 9 

At Hidden Valley Park Field 1 

12:30 p.m. — Oak Grove Post 379 vs. Lincoln (Neb.) Judds Brothers Construction 

3 p.m. — Kansas City Teamwork Sports vs. Jackson (Mo.) Post 158 

5:30 p.m. — St. Peters (Mo.) Post 313 vs. DeSoto (Mo.) SMCI 

At Hidden Valley Park Field 2 (Jim Moran Field) 

10 a.m. — Jefferson City Post 5 vs. Omaha (Neb.) Pyramid Roofing 

12:30 p.m. — Trenton (Mo.) Post 31 Blue Jays vs. Beatrice (Neb.) ExMark Post 27 

3 p.m. — Oak Grove Post 379 vs. St. Charles (Mo.) Post 312 

5:30 p.m. — Blue Springs Post 499 Fike vs. Ottawa (Kan.) Post 60 Arrows 

8 p.m. — Blue Springs Elks vs. Overland (Mo.) Post 338 Thoman Boothe 

At Hidden Valley Park Field 3 (Jim Moran Field) 

10 a.m. — Omaha (Neb.) Post 331 South vs. St. Peters (Mo.) Post 313 

12:30 p.m. — Jefferson City Post 5 vs. Omaha (Neb.) Spikes 

3 p.m. — Trenton (Mo.) Post 31 Blue Jays vs. St. Joseph Post 11 

5:30 p.m. — Sedalia Post 642 Travelers vs. Moline (Ill.) Post 246 

8 p.m. — Omaha (Neb.) Millard Gold Sox vs. Topeka (Kan.) Post 421 Senators 

At Grain Valley High School 

3 p.m. — Lincoln (Neb.) Union Bank vs. Omaha (Neb.) Millard Gold Sox 

5:30 p.m. — Gladstone Herrick Memorial Post 626 Owls vs. Elsberry (Mo.) Post 226 

SATURDAY, JULY 10 

At Hidden Valley Park Field 1 

10 a.m. — Crossover consolation game 

12:30 p.m. — Crossover consolation game 

3 p.m. — Crossover consolation game 

5:30 p.m. — Crossover consolation game 

At Hidden Valley Park Field 2 (Jim Moran Field) 

10 a.m. — Quarterfinal 

12:30 p.m. — Quarterfinal 

3 p.m. — Quarterfinal 

5:30 p.m. — Quarterfinal 

At Hidden Valley Park Field 3 

10 a.m. — Crossover consolation game 

12:30 p.m. — Crossover consolation game 

3 p.m. — Crossover consolation game 

5:30 p.m. — Crossover consolation game 

SUNDAY, JULY 11 

At Hidden Valley Park 

11 a.m. — Semifinal (Field 1) 

11 a.m. — Semifinal (Field 3) 

2 p.m. — Championship (Field 2, Jim Moran Field)