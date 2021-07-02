2021 American Legion Wood Bat Invitational schedule
Here is the schedule for the American Legion Wood Vat Invitational July 7-11 at Hidden Valley Park in Blue Springs, Crysler Stadium in Independence and Grain Valley High School. Schedule is subject to change.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 7
At Hidden Valley Park Field 1
11 a.m. — Blue Springs Elks vs. Jefferson City Post 5
1:30 p.m. — Sedalia Post 642 Travelers vs. Trenton (Mo.) Post 31 Blue Jays
4 p.m. — Gladstone Herrick Memorial Post 626 Owls vs. Omaha (Neb.) Millard Gold Sox
At Hidden Valley Park Field 2 (Jim Moran Field)
11 a.m. — Blue Springs Post 499 Fike vs. St. Peters (Mo.) Post 313
1:30 p.m. — Blue Springs Elks vs. Omaha (Neb.) Spikes
4 p.m. — Blue Springs Post 499 Fike vs. DeSoto (Mo.) SMCI
7:15 p.m. — Opening ceremonies
7:45 p.m. — Moline (Ill.) Post 246 vs. St. Joseph Post 11
At Hidden Valley Park Field 3 (Jim Moran Field)
11 a.m. — Oak Grove Post 379 vs. Kansas City Teamwork Sports
1:30 p.m. — Gladstone Herrick Memorial Post 626 Owls vs. Topeka (Kan.) Post 421 Senators
4 p.m. — Sedalia Post 642 Travelers vs. Beatrice (Neb.) ExMark Post 27
7:45 p.m. — Elsberry (Mo.) Post 226 vs. Lincoln (Neb.) Union Bank
At Crysler Stadium
1:30 p.m. — Omaha (Neb.) Post 331 South vs. Ottawa (Kan.) Post 60 Arrows
4 p.m. — Overland (Mo.) Post 338 Thoman Boothe vs. Omaha (Neb.) Pyramid Roofing
At Grain Valley High School
1:30 p.m. — Lincoln (Neb.) Judds Brothers Construction vs. Jackson (Mo.) Post 158
4 p.m. — St. Charles (Mo.) Post 312 vs. Kansas City Teamwork Sports
THURSDAY, JULY 8
At Hidden Valley Park Field 1
10 a.m. — Omaha (Neb.) Spikes vs. Overland (Mo.) Post 338 Thoman Boothe
12:30 p.m. — Gladstone Herrick Memorial Post 626 Owls vs. Lincoln (Neb.) Union Bank
3 p.m. — Omaha (Neb.) Post 331 South vs. DeSoto (Mo.) SMCI
5:30 p.m. — St. Joseph Post 11 vs. Beatrice (Neb.) ExMark Post 27
At Hidden Valley Park Field 2 (Jim Moran Field)
10 a.m. — Lincoln (Neb.) Judds Brothers Construction vs. Kansas City Teamwork Sports
12:30 p.m. — Oak Grove Post 379 vs. Jackson (Mo.) Post 158
3 p.m. — Lincoln (Neb.) Union Bank vs. Topeka (Kan.) Post 421 Senators
5:30 p.m. — Blue Springs Post 499 Fike vs. Omaha (Neb.) Post 331 South
8 p.m. — Elsberry (Mo.) Post 226 vs. Omaha (Neb.) Millard Gold Sox
At Hidden Valley Park Field 3 (Jim Moran Field)
10 a.m. — St. Charles (Mo.) Post 312 vs. Jackson (Mo.) Post 158
12:30 p.m. — Ottawa (Kan.) Post 60 Arrows vs. DeSoto (Mo.) SMCI
3 p.m. — Omaha (Neb.) Spikes vs. Omaha (Neb.) Pyramid Roofing
5:30 p.m. — Elsberry (Mo.) Post 226 vs. Topeka (Kan.) Post 421 Senators
8 p.m. — Moline (Ill.) Post 246 vs. Trenton (Mo.) Post 31 Blue Jays
At Crysler Stadium
12:30 p.m. — St. Joseph Post 11 vs. Sedalia Post 642 Travelers
3 p.m. — Lincoln (Neb.) Judds Brothers Construction vs. St. Charles (Mo.) Post 312
At Grain Valley High School
10 a.m. — Blue Springs Elks vs. Omaha (Neb.) Pyramid Roofing
12:30 p.m. — Moline (Ill.) Post 246 vs. Beatrice (Neb.) ExMark Post 27
3 p.m. — Overland (Mo.) Post 338 Thoman Boothe vs. Jefferson City Post 5
5:30 p.m. — Ottawa (Kan.) Post 60 Arrows vs. St. Peters (Mo.) Post 313
FRIDAY, JULY 9
At Hidden Valley Park Field 1
12:30 p.m. — Oak Grove Post 379 vs. Lincoln (Neb.) Judds Brothers Construction
3 p.m. — Kansas City Teamwork Sports vs. Jackson (Mo.) Post 158
5:30 p.m. — St. Peters (Mo.) Post 313 vs. DeSoto (Mo.) SMCI
At Hidden Valley Park Field 2 (Jim Moran Field)
10 a.m. — Jefferson City Post 5 vs. Omaha (Neb.) Pyramid Roofing
12:30 p.m. — Trenton (Mo.) Post 31 Blue Jays vs. Beatrice (Neb.) ExMark Post 27
3 p.m. — Oak Grove Post 379 vs. St. Charles (Mo.) Post 312
5:30 p.m. — Blue Springs Post 499 Fike vs. Ottawa (Kan.) Post 60 Arrows
8 p.m. — Blue Springs Elks vs. Overland (Mo.) Post 338 Thoman Boothe
At Hidden Valley Park Field 3 (Jim Moran Field)
10 a.m. — Omaha (Neb.) Post 331 South vs. St. Peters (Mo.) Post 313
12:30 p.m. — Jefferson City Post 5 vs. Omaha (Neb.) Spikes
3 p.m. — Trenton (Mo.) Post 31 Blue Jays vs. St. Joseph Post 11
5:30 p.m. — Sedalia Post 642 Travelers vs. Moline (Ill.) Post 246
8 p.m. — Omaha (Neb.) Millard Gold Sox vs. Topeka (Kan.) Post 421 Senators
At Grain Valley High School
3 p.m. — Lincoln (Neb.) Union Bank vs. Omaha (Neb.) Millard Gold Sox
5:30 p.m. — Gladstone Herrick Memorial Post 626 Owls vs. Elsberry (Mo.) Post 226
SATURDAY, JULY 10
At Hidden Valley Park Field 1
10 a.m. — Crossover consolation game
12:30 p.m. — Crossover consolation game
3 p.m. — Crossover consolation game
5:30 p.m. — Crossover consolation game
At Hidden Valley Park Field 2 (Jim Moran Field)
10 a.m. — Quarterfinal
12:30 p.m. — Quarterfinal
3 p.m. — Quarterfinal
5:30 p.m. — Quarterfinal
At Hidden Valley Park Field 3
10 a.m. — Crossover consolation game
12:30 p.m. — Crossover consolation game
3 p.m. — Crossover consolation game
5:30 p.m. — Crossover consolation game
SUNDAY, JULY 11
At Hidden Valley Park
11 a.m. — Semifinal (Field 1)
11 a.m. — Semifinal (Field 3)
2 p.m. — Championship (Field 2, Jim Moran Field)