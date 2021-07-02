2021 American Legion Wood Bat Invitational schedule

The Examiner

AMERICAN LEGION WOOD BAT INVITATIONAL SCHEDULE

Here is the schedule for the American Legion Wood Vat Invitational July 7-11 at Hidden Valley Park in Blue Springs, Crysler Stadium in Independence and Grain Valley High School. Schedule is subject to change.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 7

At Hidden Valley Park Field 1

11 a.m. — Blue Springs Elks vs. Jefferson City Post 5

1:30 p.m. — Sedalia Post 642 Travelers vs. Trenton (Mo.) Post 31 Blue Jays

4 p.m. — Gladstone Herrick Memorial Post 626 Owls vs. Omaha (Neb.) Millard Gold Sox

At Hidden Valley Park Field 2 (Jim Moran Field)

11 a.m. — Blue Springs Post 499 Fike vs. St. Peters (Mo.) Post 313

1:30 p.m. — Blue Springs Elks vs. Omaha (Neb.) Spikes

4 p.m. — Blue Springs Post 499 Fike vs. DeSoto (Mo.) SMCI

7:15 p.m. — Opening ceremonies

7:45 p.m. — Moline (Ill.) Post 246 vs. St. Joseph Post 11

At Hidden Valley Park Field 3 (Jim Moran Field)

11 a.m. — Oak Grove Post 379 vs. Kansas City Teamwork Sports

1:30 p.m. — Gladstone Herrick Memorial Post 626 Owls vs. Topeka (Kan.) Post 421 Senators

4 p.m. — Sedalia Post 642 Travelers vs. Beatrice (Neb.) ExMark Post 27

7:45 p.m. — Elsberry (Mo.) Post 226 vs. Lincoln (Neb.) Union Bank

At Crysler Stadium

1:30 p.m. — Omaha (Neb.) Post 331 South vs. Ottawa (Kan.) Post 60 Arrows

4 p.m. — Overland (Mo.) Post 338 Thoman Boothe vs. Omaha (Neb.) Pyramid Roofing

At Grain Valley High School

1:30 p.m. — Lincoln (Neb.) Judds Brothers Construction vs. Jackson (Mo.) Post 158

4 p.m. — St. Charles (Mo.) Post 312 vs. Kansas City Teamwork Sports

THURSDAY, JULY 8

At Hidden Valley Park Field 1

10 a.m. — Omaha (Neb.) Spikes vs. Overland (Mo.) Post 338 Thoman Boothe

12:30 p.m. — Gladstone Herrick Memorial Post 626 Owls vs. Lincoln (Neb.) Union Bank

3 p.m. — Omaha (Neb.) Post 331 South vs. DeSoto (Mo.) SMCI

5:30 p.m. — St. Joseph Post 11 vs. Beatrice (Neb.) ExMark Post 27

At Hidden Valley Park Field 2 (Jim Moran Field)

10 a.m. — Lincoln (Neb.) Judds Brothers Construction vs. Kansas City Teamwork Sports

12:30 p.m. — Oak Grove Post 379 vs. Jackson (Mo.) Post 158

3 p.m. — Lincoln (Neb.) Union Bank vs. Topeka (Kan.) Post 421 Senators

5:30 p.m. — Blue Springs Post 499 Fike vs. Omaha (Neb.) Post 331 South

8 p.m. — Elsberry (Mo.) Post 226 vs. Omaha (Neb.) Millard Gold Sox

At Hidden Valley Park Field 3 (Jim Moran Field)

10 a.m. — St. Charles (Mo.) Post 312 vs. Jackson (Mo.) Post 158

12:30 p.m. — Ottawa (Kan.) Post 60 Arrows vs. DeSoto (Mo.) SMCI

3 p.m. — Omaha (Neb.) Spikes vs. Omaha (Neb.) Pyramid Roofing

5:30 p.m. — Elsberry (Mo.) Post 226 vs. Topeka (Kan.) Post 421 Senators

8 p.m. — Moline (Ill.) Post 246 vs. Trenton (Mo.) Post 31 Blue Jays

At Crysler Stadium

12:30 p.m. — St. Joseph Post 11 vs. Sedalia Post 642 Travelers

3 p.m. — Lincoln (Neb.) Judds Brothers Construction vs. St. Charles (Mo.) Post 312

At Grain Valley High School

10 a.m. — Blue Springs Elks vs. Omaha (Neb.) Pyramid Roofing

12:30 p.m. — Moline (Ill.) Post 246 vs. Beatrice (Neb.) ExMark Post 27

3 p.m. — Overland (Mo.) Post 338 Thoman Boothe vs. Jefferson City Post 5

5:30 p.m. — Ottawa (Kan.) Post 60 Arrows vs. St. Peters (Mo.) Post 313

FRIDAY, JULY 9

At Hidden Valley Park Field 1

12:30 p.m. — Oak Grove Post 379 vs. Lincoln (Neb.) Judds Brothers Construction

3 p.m. — Kansas City Teamwork Sports vs. Jackson (Mo.) Post 158

5:30 p.m. — St. Peters (Mo.) Post 313 vs. DeSoto (Mo.) SMCI

At Hidden Valley Park Field 2 (Jim Moran Field)

10 a.m. — Jefferson City Post 5 vs. Omaha (Neb.) Pyramid Roofing

12:30 p.m. — Trenton (Mo.) Post 31 Blue Jays vs. Beatrice (Neb.) ExMark Post 27

3 p.m. — Oak Grove Post 379 vs. St. Charles (Mo.) Post 312

5:30 p.m. — Blue Springs Post 499 Fike vs. Ottawa (Kan.) Post 60 Arrows

8 p.m. — Blue Springs Elks vs. Overland (Mo.) Post 338 Thoman Boothe

At Hidden Valley Park Field 3 (Jim Moran Field)

10 a.m. — Omaha (Neb.) Post 331 South vs. St. Peters (Mo.) Post 313

12:30 p.m. — Jefferson City Post 5 vs. Omaha (Neb.) Spikes

3 p.m. — Trenton (Mo.) Post 31 Blue Jays vs. St. Joseph Post 11

5:30 p.m. — Sedalia Post 642 Travelers vs. Moline (Ill.) Post 246

8 p.m. — Omaha (Neb.) Millard Gold Sox vs. Topeka (Kan.) Post 421 Senators

At Grain Valley High School

3 p.m. — Lincoln (Neb.) Union Bank vs. Omaha (Neb.) Millard Gold Sox

5:30 p.m. — Gladstone Herrick Memorial Post 626 Owls vs. Elsberry (Mo.) Post 226

SATURDAY, JULY 10

At Hidden Valley Park Field 1

10 a.m. — Crossover consolation game

12:30 p.m. — Crossover consolation game

3 p.m. — Crossover consolation game

5:30 p.m. — Crossover consolation game

At Hidden Valley Park Field 2 (Jim Moran Field)

10 a.m. — Quarterfinal

12:30 p.m. — Quarterfinal

3 p.m. — Quarterfinal

5:30 p.m. — Quarterfinal

At Hidden Valley Park Field 3

10 a.m. — Crossover consolation game

12:30 p.m. — Crossover consolation game

3 p.m. — Crossover consolation game

5:30 p.m. — Crossover consolation game

SUNDAY, JULY 11

At Hidden Valley Park

11 a.m. — Semifinal (Field 1)

11 a.m. — Semifinal (Field 3)

2 p.m. — Championship (Field 2, Jim Moran Field)