Fike tunes up for Wood Bat Invitational with 2-1 mark in tourney

By The Examiner staff

The Blue Springs Post 499 American Legion baseball team had a little tune-up for this week’s American Legion Wood Bat Invitational.

Fike went 2-1 in its pool in the Elsberry (Mo.) Post 226 Fourth of July Wood Bat Tournament Friday and Saturday.

After losing 1-0 to the NEMO Sixers Friday, Fike bounced back with an 11-1 rout of Overland (Mo.) Post 338 Thoman Boothe and a 9-8 win over host Elsberry Post 226 Saturday.

Fike (19-11) finished second in its pool and missed a wild card spot into championship bracket play by one run.

In the 11-1 over Thoman Boothe, Spencer Chase went 3-for-3 with a double, two RBIs, one stolen base and two runs to lead Fike. Layne Lynn had a hit and two RBIs, Brad Kitsmiller added a hit and an RBI and Ty Campbell drove in two runs and scored two runs.

Johnny Miles allowed just one hit, one walk and one run while striking out three in four innings for the win.

Fike scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to clip Elsberry 9-8 in its final game. Elsberry had taken an 8-7 lead in the top of the sixth, rallying from a 6-2 lead for Fike.

Fike capitalized on three Elsberry errors to score six unearned runs. A five-run third put Post 499 ahead 6-2, but Elsberry scored three in the fourth and two in the fifth. Fike tied it 7-7 in the fifth with a run before winning it in the sixth.

Chase had two hits and an RBI, Lynn had a hit and two RBIs, Kitsmiller doubled with an RBI and two runs and Kayden Albertson and Shorty Campbell each added a hit and an RBI. Ty Campbell drove in a run and scored three times.

Miles got the win in relief, allowing two hits, no walks and one unearned run while striking out five in two innings.

Fike managed just two hits in the 1-0 loss to the NEMO Sixers Friday.

Brock Rau suffered the loss despite allowing just three hits, six walks and one run while striking out five in 5 1/3 innings. Colten Blackmer finished with 1 2/3 scoreless and hitless innings.

Kitsmiller and Bayler Andersen had Fike’s only hits.