American Legion Wood Bat Invitational results, schedule
AMERICAN LEGION WOOD BAT INVITATIONAL
STANDINGS
Pool A
DeSoto (Mo.) SMCI 1-0
Omaha (Neb.) Post 331 South 1-0
Blue Springs Post 499 Fike 1-1
Ottawa (Kan.) Post 60 Arrows 0-1
St. Peters (Mo.) Post 313 0-1
Pool B
Jefferson City Post 5 1-0
Omaha (Neb.) Spikes 1-0
Overland (Mo.) Post 338 Thoman Boothe 0-0
Omaha (Neb.) C&H Construction 0-0
Blue Springs Elks 0-1
Pool C
Beatrice (Neb.) ExMark Post 227 1-0
Sedalia Post 642 Travelers 1-1
Moline (Ill.) Post 246 0-0
St. Joseph Post 11 0-0
Trenton (Mo.) Post 31 Blue Jays 0-1
Pool D
Lincoln (Neb.) Judds Brothers Construction 1-0
Oak Grove Post 379 1-0
Omaha (Neb.) Post 211 PDG Storm 1-0
Kansas City Teamwork Sports 0-2
Jackson (Mo.) Post 158 0-1
Pool E
Gladstone Post 626 Owls 2-0
Elsberry (Mo.) Post 226 0-0
Lincoln (Neb.) Union Bank 0-0
Omaha (Neb.) Millard Gold Sox 0-1
Blue Springs Fike AA 0-1
WEDNESDAY, JULY 7 SCORES
At Hidden Valley Park Field 1
Jefferson City Post 5 8, Blue Springs Elks 0
Sedalia Post 642 Travelers 10, Trenton (Mo.) Post 31 Blue Jays 8
Gladstone Herrick Memorial Post 626 Owls 4, Omaha (Neb.) Millard Gold Sox 0
At Hidden Valley Park Field 2 (Jim Moran Field)
Blue Springs Post 499 Fike 6, St. Peters (Mo.) Post 313 3
Omaha (Neb.) Spikes 3, Blue Springs Elks 2
DeSoto (Mo.) SMCI 9, Blue Springs Post 499 Fike 0
Moline (Ill.) Post 246 vs. St. Joseph Post 11, (n)
At Hidden Valley Park Field 3 (Jim Moran Field)
Oak Grove Post 379 5, Kansas City Teamwork Sports 3
Gladstone Herrick Memorial Post 626 Owls 8, Blue Springs Fike AA 0
Beatrice (Neb.) ExMark Post 27 13, Sedalia Post 642 Travelers 4
Elsberry (Mo.) Post 226 vs. Lincoln (Neb.) Union Bank, (n)
At Crysler Stadium
Omaha (Neb.) Post 331 South 6, Ottawa (Kan.) Post 60 Arrows 4
Overland (Mo.) Post 338 Thoman Boothe vs. Omaha (Neb.) C&H Construction, (n)
At Grain Valley High School
Lincoln (Neb.) Judds Brothers Construction 11, Jackson (Mo.) Post 158 5
Omaha (Neb.) Post 211 PDG Storm 21, Kansas City Teamwork Sports 5
REMAINING SCHEDULE
(Schedules subject to change)
THURSDAY, JULY 8
At Hidden Valley Park Field 1
10 a.m. — Omaha (Neb.) Spikes vs. Overland (Mo.) Post 338 Thoman Boothe
12:30 p.m. — Gladstone Herrick Memorial Post 626 Owls vs. Lincoln (Neb.) Union Bank
3 p.m. — Omaha (Neb.) Post 331 South vs. DeSoto (Mo.) SMCI
5:30 p.m. — St. Joseph Post 11 vs. Beatrice (Neb.) ExMark Post 27
At Hidden Valley Park Field 2 (Jim Moran Field)
10 a.m. — Lincoln (Neb.) Judds Brothers Construction vs. Kansas City Teamwork Sports
12:30 p.m. — Oak Grove Post 379 vs. Jackson (Mo.) Post 158
3 p.m. — Lincoln (Neb.) Union Bank vs. Blue Springs Fike AA
5:30 p.m. — Blue Springs Post 499 Fike vs. Omaha (Neb.) Post 331 South
8 p.m. — Elsberry (Mo.) Post 226 vs. Omaha (Neb.) Millard Gold Sox
At Hidden Valley Park Field 3 (Jim Moran Field)
10 a.m. — Omaha (Neb.) Post 211 PDG Storm vs. Jackson (Mo.) Post 158
12:30 p.m. — Ottawa (Kan.) Post 60 Arrows vs. DeSoto (Mo.) SMCI
3 p.m. — Omaha (Neb.) Spikes vs. Omaha (Neb.) C&H Construction
5:30 p.m. — Elsberry (Mo.) Post 226 vs. Blue Springs Fike AA
8 p.m. — Moline (Ill.) Post 246 vs. Trenton (Mo.) Post 31 Blue Jays
At Crysler Stadium
12:30 p.m. — St. Joseph Post 11 vs. Sedalia Post 642 Travelers
3 p.m. — Lincoln (Neb.) Judds Brothers Construction vs. Omaha (Neb.) Post 211 PDG Storm
At Grain Valley High School
10 a.m. — Blue Springs Elks vs. Omaha (Neb.) C&H Construction
12:30 p.m. — Moline (Ill.) Post 246 vs. Beatrice (Neb.) ExMark Post 27
3 p.m. — Overland (Mo.) Post 338 Thoman Boothe vs. Jefferson City Post 5
5:30 p.m. — Ottawa (Kan.) Post 60 Arrows vs. St. Peters (Mo.) Post 313
FRIDAY, JULY 9
At Hidden Valley Park Field 1
12:30 p.m. — Oak Grove Post 379 vs. Lincoln (Neb.) Judds Brothers Construction
3 p.m. — Kansas City Teamwork Sports vs. Jackson (Mo.) Post 158
5:30 p.m. — St. Peters (Mo.) Post 313 vs. DeSoto (Mo.) SMCI
At Hidden Valley Park Field 2 (Jim Moran Field)
10 a.m. — Jefferson City Post 5 vs. Omaha (Neb.) C&H Construction
12:30 p.m. — Trenton (Mo.) Post 31 Blue Jays vs. Beatrice (Neb.) ExMark Post 27
3 p.m. — Oak Grove Post 379 vs. Omaha (Neb.) Post 211 PDG Storm
5:30 p.m. — Blue Springs Post 499 Fike vs. Ottawa (Kan.) Post 60 Arrows
8 p.m. — Blue Springs Elks vs. Overland (Mo.) Post 338 Thoman Boothe
At Hidden Valley Park Field 3 (Jim Moran Field)
10 a.m. — Omaha (Neb.) Post 331 South vs. St. Peters (Mo.) Post 313
12:30 p.m. — Jefferson City Post 5 vs. Omaha (Neb.) Spikes
3 p.m. — Trenton (Mo.) Post 31 Blue Jays vs. St. Joseph Post 11
5:30 p.m. — Sedalia Post 642 Travelers vs. Moline (Ill.) Post 246
8 p.m. — Omaha (Neb.) Millard Gold Sox vs. Blue Springs Fike AA
At Grain Valley High School
3 p.m. — Lincoln (Neb.) Union Bank vs. Omaha (Neb.) Millard Gold Sox
5:30 p.m. — Gladstone Herrick Memorial Post 626 Owls vs. Elsberry (Mo.) Post 226
SATURDAY, JULY 10
At Hidden Valley Park Field 1
10 a.m. — Crossover consolation game
12:30 p.m. — Crossover consolation game
3 p.m. — Crossover consolation game
5:30 p.m. — Crossover consolation game
At Hidden Valley Park Field 2 (Jim Moran Field)
10 a.m. — Quarterfinal
12:30 p.m. — Quarterfinal
3 p.m. — Quarterfinal
5:30 p.m. — Quarterfinal
At Hidden Valley Park Field 3
10 a.m. — Crossover consolation game
12:30 p.m. — Crossover consolation game
3 p.m. — Crossover consolation game
5:30 p.m. — Crossover consolation game
SUNDAY, JULY 11
At Hidden Valley Park
11 a.m. — Semifinal (Field 1)
11 a.m. — Semifinal (Field 3)
2 p.m. — Championship (Field 2, Jim Moran Field)