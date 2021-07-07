American Legion Wood Bat Invitational results, schedule

The Examiner

AMERICAN LEGION WOOD BAT INVITATIONAL 

STANDINGS

Pool A 

DeSoto (Mo.) SMCI 1-0 

Omaha (Neb.) Post 331 South 1-0 

Blue Springs Post 499 Fike 1-1 

Ottawa (Kan.) Post 60 Arrows 0-1 

St. Peters (Mo.) Post 313 0-1 

Pool B 

Jefferson City Post 5 1-0 

Omaha (Neb.) Spikes 1-0 

Overland (Mo.) Post 338 Thoman Boothe 0-0 

Omaha (Neb.) C&H Construction 0-0 

Blue Springs Elks 0-1 

Pool C 

Beatrice (Neb.) ExMark Post 227 1-0 

Sedalia Post 642 Travelers 1-1 

Moline (Ill.) Post 246 0-0 

St. Joseph Post 11 0-0 

Trenton (Mo.) Post 31 Blue Jays 0-1 

Pool D 

Lincoln (Neb.) Judds Brothers Construction 1-0 

Oak Grove Post 379 1-0 

Omaha (Neb.) Post 211 PDG Storm 1-0 

Kansas City Teamwork Sports 0-2 

Jackson (Mo.) Post 158 0-1 

Pool E 

Gladstone Post 626 Owls 2-0 

Elsberry (Mo.) Post 226 0-0 

Lincoln (Neb.) Union Bank 0-0 

Omaha (Neb.) Millard Gold Sox 0-1 

Blue Springs Fike AA 0-1 

WEDNESDAY, JULY 7 SCORES

At Hidden Valley Park Field 1 

Jefferson City Post 5 8, Blue Springs Elks 0  

Sedalia Post 642 Travelers 10, Trenton (Mo.) Post 31 Blue Jays 8 

Gladstone Herrick Memorial Post 626 Owls 4, Omaha (Neb.) Millard Gold Sox 0 

At Hidden Valley Park Field 2 (Jim Moran Field) 

Blue Springs Post 499 Fike 6, St. Peters (Mo.) Post 313 3 

Omaha (Neb.) Spikes 3, Blue Springs Elks 2  

DeSoto (Mo.) SMCI 9, Blue Springs Post 499 Fike 0  

Moline (Ill.) Post 246 vs. St. Joseph Post 11, (n) 

At Hidden Valley Park Field 3 (Jim Moran Field) 

Oak Grove Post 379 5, Kansas City Teamwork Sports 3 

Gladstone Herrick Memorial Post 626 Owls 8, Blue Springs Fike AA 0 

Beatrice (Neb.) ExMark Post 27 13, Sedalia Post 642 Travelers 4  

Elsberry (Mo.) Post 226 vs. Lincoln (Neb.) Union Bank, (n) 

At Crysler Stadium 

Omaha (Neb.) Post 331 South 6, Ottawa (Kan.) Post 60 Arrows 4 

Overland (Mo.) Post 338 Thoman Boothe vs. Omaha (Neb.) C&H Construction, (n) 

At Grain Valley High School 

Lincoln (Neb.) Judds Brothers Construction 11, Jackson (Mo.) Post 158 5 

Omaha (Neb.) Post 211 PDG Storm 21, Kansas City Teamwork Sports 5 

REMAINING SCHEDULE

(Schedules subject to change)

THURSDAY, JULY 8 

At Hidden Valley Park Field 1 

10 a.m. — Omaha (Neb.) Spikes vs. Overland (Mo.) Post 338 Thoman Boothe 

12:30 p.m. — Gladstone Herrick Memorial Post 626 Owls vs. Lincoln (Neb.) Union Bank 

3 p.m. — Omaha (Neb.) Post 331 South vs. DeSoto (Mo.) SMCI 

5:30 p.m. — St. Joseph Post 11 vs. Beatrice (Neb.) ExMark Post 27 

At Hidden Valley Park Field 2 (Jim Moran Field) 

10 a.m. — Lincoln (Neb.) Judds Brothers Construction vs. Kansas City Teamwork Sports 

12:30 p.m. — Oak Grove Post 379 vs. Jackson (Mo.) Post 158  

3 p.m. — Lincoln (Neb.) Union Bank vs. Blue Springs Fike AA 

5:30 p.m. — Blue Springs Post 499 Fike vs. Omaha (Neb.) Post 331 South 

8 p.m. — Elsberry (Mo.) Post 226 vs. Omaha (Neb.) Millard Gold Sox 

At Hidden Valley Park Field 3 (Jim Moran Field) 

10 a.m. — Omaha (Neb.) Post 211 PDG Storm vs. Jackson (Mo.) Post 158 

12:30 p.m. — Ottawa (Kan.) Post 60 Arrows vs. DeSoto (Mo.) SMCI 

3 p.m. — Omaha (Neb.) Spikes vs. Omaha (Neb.) C&H Construction  

5:30 p.m. — Elsberry (Mo.) Post 226 vs. Blue Springs Fike AA 

8 p.m. — Moline (Ill.) Post 246 vs. Trenton (Mo.) Post 31 Blue Jays 

At Crysler Stadium 

12:30 p.m. — St. Joseph Post 11 vs. Sedalia Post 642 Travelers 

3 p.m. — Lincoln (Neb.) Judds Brothers Construction vs. Omaha (Neb.) Post 211 PDG Storm 

At Grain Valley High School 

10 a.m. — Blue Springs Elks vs. Omaha (Neb.) C&H Construction 

12:30 p.m. — Moline (Ill.) Post 246 vs. Beatrice (Neb.) ExMark Post 27 

3 p.m. — Overland (Mo.) Post 338 Thoman Boothe vs. Jefferson City Post 5 

5:30 p.m. — Ottawa (Kan.) Post 60 Arrows vs. St. Peters (Mo.) Post 313 

FRIDAY, JULY 9 

At Hidden Valley Park Field 1 

12:30 p.m. — Oak Grove Post 379 vs. Lincoln (Neb.) Judds Brothers Construction 

3 p.m. — Kansas City Teamwork Sports vs. Jackson (Mo.) Post 158 

5:30 p.m. — St. Peters (Mo.) Post 313 vs. DeSoto (Mo.) SMCI 

At Hidden Valley Park Field 2 (Jim Moran Field) 

10 a.m. — Jefferson City Post 5 vs. Omaha (Neb.) C&H Construction 

12:30 p.m. — Trenton (Mo.) Post 31 Blue Jays vs. Beatrice (Neb.) ExMark Post 27 

3 p.m. — Oak Grove Post 379 vs. Omaha (Neb.) Post 211 PDG Storm 

5:30 p.m. — Blue Springs Post 499 Fike vs. Ottawa (Kan.) Post 60 Arrows 

8 p.m. — Blue Springs Elks vs. Overland (Mo.) Post 338 Thoman Boothe 

At Hidden Valley Park Field 3 (Jim Moran Field) 

10 a.m. — Omaha (Neb.) Post 331 South vs. St. Peters (Mo.) Post 313 

12:30 p.m. — Jefferson City Post 5 vs. Omaha (Neb.) Spikes 

3 p.m. — Trenton (Mo.) Post 31 Blue Jays vs. St. Joseph Post 11 

5:30 p.m. — Sedalia Post 642 Travelers vs. Moline (Ill.) Post 246 

8 p.m. — Omaha (Neb.) Millard Gold Sox vs. Blue Springs Fike AA 

At Grain Valley High School 

3 p.m. — Lincoln (Neb.) Union Bank vs. Omaha (Neb.) Millard Gold Sox 

5:30 p.m. — Gladstone Herrick Memorial Post 626 Owls vs. Elsberry (Mo.) Post 226 

SATURDAY, JULY 10 

At Hidden Valley Park Field 1 

10 a.m. — Crossover consolation game 

12:30 p.m. — Crossover consolation game 

3 p.m. — Crossover consolation game 

5:30 p.m. — Crossover consolation game 

At Hidden Valley Park Field 2 (Jim Moran Field) 

10 a.m. — Quarterfinal 

12:30 p.m. — Quarterfinal 

3 p.m. — Quarterfinal 

5:30 p.m. — Quarterfinal 

At Hidden Valley Park Field 3 

10 a.m. — Crossover consolation game 

12:30 p.m. — Crossover consolation game 

3 p.m. — Crossover consolation game 

5:30 p.m. — Crossover consolation game 

SUNDAY, JULY 11 

At Hidden Valley Park 

11 a.m. — Semifinal (Field 1) 

11 a.m. — Semifinal (Field 3) 

2 p.m. — Championship (Field 2, Jim Moran Field) 