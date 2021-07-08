Oak Grove Post 379 claims walk-off win on balk, improves to 2-0 in Wood Bat Invitational

By Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Small ball, persistence and making clutch plays when needed proved to be a boost for Oak Grove Post 379 Thursday.

Oak Grove improved to 2-0 in the 32nd annual American Legion Wood Bat Invitational by overcoming early adversity and rallying for a 6-5 victory over Jackson (Mo.) Post 158 in its second game in pool play at Hidden Valley Park.

Oak Grove starter Dalton Chaney struck out the first two Jackson batters he faced. But before the inning ended, Post 158 had hit around and scored three runs.

"The good thing about our team," Oak Grove coach Jeff Wright said, "is that we don't panic. We were down 3-0, but there was a lot of baseball left to be played, and we came back and got a big win to go 2-0 in the tournament."

Jackson scored a solo run in the top of the second for a 4-0 advantage, before Connor Hernandez scored Oak Grove's first run when he raced home from third base on a wild pitch in the bottom of the second.

Oak Grove then used two singles and two infield groundouts to score four in the third inning to take a 5-4 lead. Aiden Jones and Cole Chaney had RBI singles and Evan Howard and Hernandez had RBIs on infield grounders.

Jackson tied the score 5-5 in the sixth, setting the stage for an unusual game-winning run in the bottom of the sixth.

Hernandez singled and was sacrificed to second by Cody Cunningham. Haiden Armstrong then singled him to third and Hernandez scored the game-winning run on a balk.

"How about that for an inning?" Wright said with a laugh. "We got the big bunt by Cody Cunningham and we were wondering if Connor might have scored on (Shayton) Wright's ground ball to third. But it was a moot point since he scored on the balk."

Hernandez's teammates were giving him a hard time for not scoring on the ground ball to third, but he said it all played out with the balk.

"I'd have never lived it down if we would have lost that game with me on third," Hernandez said. "It's a reaction thing and I didn't want to get thrown out at home. When I scored on the balk, I felt like everyone would just remember that we won."

Dalton Chaney allowed four runs in four innings and Mason Freece came in and claimed the win with three innings of one-run relief. Freece allowed two hits and one walk.

"Mason has done a great job for us this season," Jeff Wright said. "He hasn't had a lot of opportunities, but he came in and got the job done today. We score the winning run on a balk, we score two runs on two infield groundouts, we get great pitching after that first inning and we're 2-0 (in the Wood Bat Invitational) after not playing in it for the past seven or eight years. It's a great start and we're looking forward to our next games."

Cole Chaney finished 2-for-3 with a run. Armstrong had four stolen bases in addition to his hit and RBI.

Oak Grove is scheduled to play two games Friday to finish pool play. The winners of the five pools and three wild cards advance to Saturday’s quarterfinals.