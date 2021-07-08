Oak Grove prevails in Wood Bat opener

By The Examiner staff

Oak Grove Post 379 is off to a strong start in the 32nd annual American Legion Wood Bat Invitational.

Oak Grove built an early lead and held on for a 5-3 victory over Kansas City Teamwork Sports in the opening pool play game Wednesday at Hidden Valley Park.

Oak Grove starter Aden Jones pitched a complete game victory, allowing just one earned run on eight hits, one walk and two strikeouts.

Oak Grove, which had not played in the tournament in a few years, grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Cole Chaney followed a hit by Haiden Armstrong, two walks and a fielder’s choice with a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Shayton Wright.

Oak Grove built the advantage to 4-0 with three runs in the third. Armstrong walked, stole second and scored on Wright’s RBI single. After a Bryce Smith single and a pair of outs, two runs scored on an error on Evan Howard’s ground ball.

Teamwork Sports scored one run in the fourth inning and added two more in the fifth to cut the Oak Grove lead to 4-3.

But Oak Grove added an insurance run in the sixth inning on an RBI single from Nick Reeves.

Jones pitched a scoreless seventh inning to preserve the win and boost Oak Grove to 16-7 overall and 1-0 in the tournament.