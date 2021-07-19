Fike earns top seed in Zone 2 with sweep of Bethany

By The Examiner staff

Blue Springs Post 499 Fike has earned the top seed in this week’s American Legion baseball Missouri Zone 2 Tournament.

Fike swept the Harrison County Hot Rods of Bethany 12-2 and 9-2 Friday to cap off the regular season Zone 2 title with a 14-2 record. Fike also improved to 23-13 overall with the sweep at Hidden Valley Park.

In the 12-2 win, catcher Quinton Keith went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Johnny Miles had a hit and three RBIs to lead the way for Fike, which scored four runs in the first inning and added six more in the second on the way to the five-inning mercy rule win.

Brad Kitsmiller added two hits, three runs scored and a stolen base, and Jaxon Rogan had a hit, an RBI, two runs and a stolen base.

Trenton Trieb allowed six hits and two runs in three innings for the win.

In the 9-2 win, Jackson Rehkow allowed just four hits, two walks and two runs while striking out nine in 5 2/3 innings for the win. Zach Anderson finished it off with 1 1/3 scoreless innings.

Colton Blackmer was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Rogan doubled and singled with two RBIs and Ty Campbell added two hits, including a double, and three walks and scored four runs.

Fike tied it 2-2 with a run in the top of the third inning and then took the lead with a run in fifth and five in the sixth.

Fike will meet Harrison County in the first round of the Zone 2 Tournament at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Hidden Valley Park.

OAK GROVE 8-18, HARRISON COUNTY 1-1: Oak Grove Post 379 secured the No. 2 seed in the Zone 2 Tournament with a sweep of the Harrison County Hot Rods of Bethany Sunday at Lathrop High School.

Oak Grove (19-7, 14-5 Zone 2) jumped to a 4-0 lead after the first inning on the way to the 8-1 win in the opener. It added a single run in the third and three in the sixth.

Cole Chaney went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a stolen base, Haiden Armstrong tripled and doubled with an RBI and one run and Aden Jones, Mason Freece and Nick Reeves each added a hit and an RBI.

Shayton Wright earned the win by allowing two hits, three walks and no runs while striking out seven. Dalton Chaney allowed one hit, one walk and one unearned run and struck out four in three innings to finish.

Oak Grove raced to an 11-0 lead and never looked back in the 18-1 win. Brody Armstrong went 3-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and three runs and Freece hit a solo home run.

Haiden Armstrong added two hits, including a double, two RBIs and three runs and Dalton Chaney chipped in two hits, two walks and two RBIs.

Nick Reeves earned the win in relief, allowing one hit and one run in two innings.

Last Thursday, Oak Grove Post 379 rolled to 20-1 and 22-0 wins over Albany.

Cole Chaney led the way against Albany, combining for seven hits, two doubles, a triple, seven RBIs and four runs in the two mercy rule wins.

Cody Cunningham, who went 3-for-3 with four RBIs, three runs, two walks and two stolen bases in the 20-1 win, pitched a three-inning perfect game with five strikeouts in the 22-0 win.

Aden Jones combined for six hits and six RBIs, Freece had four hits and four RBIs, Wright added five hits and three RBIs and Xavier Hernandez had four hits and six RBIs.

Jones allowed two hits, two walks and one run in three innings for the win in the first game.