Beanball parade: Nine hit batters doom Fike in Zone 2 Tournament loss

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

The Sedalia Post 642 Travelers’ Eli Washington had been hit by a pitch four times in his four-year American Legion baseball career.

The power-hitting first baseman nearly reached that total in his team’s painful 11-1 mercy rule victory over Blue Springs Post 499 Fike Thursday as manager Matt Hagerty’s staff hit nine Sedalia players – eight of whom came around to score.

“We knew they weren’t throwing at us because all the balls they threw were off-speed stuff,” said Washington, who was hit by pitches in the first, fifth and sixth innings. “It was just one of those games. Things kind of got out of hand for them and we made them pay for their mistakes.”

Moments after the game ended, Hagerty jogged out to the field to congratulate – and apologize – to Travelers manager Tanner McKee.

“I’ve known Tanner a long time,” Hagerty said, “I told him, ‘We don’t hate you guys.’ It was just one of those crazy games. And I hope I never see – or coach in – another one like it.

“The ball just kept getting away from our guys. Nothing was intentional.”

McKee and his players knew that.

“We played Fike six times this season and we’ve played against Matt and his team for several years and we knew they’re a class group,” McKee said after Sedalia improved to 17-14 overall while advancing to Friday’s 4 p.m. winners’ bracket final against Oak Grove Post 379, an 11-7 winner over St. Joseph Post 11.

“I’ve never been in a game like this where it’s my guys getting hit and scoring runs. I’ve been on the other side of a game like this and it’s not fun.”

Lost in all the wildness and craziness of the Sedalia win was a one-hitter by Sedalia starter Trent Grotzinger.

“Trent told me before the game he didn’t have anything,” laughed teammate Andrew Lazenby. “He said he had nothing warming up.”

Grotzinger grinned, and nodded in agreement.

“It’s funny,” the lanky right-hander said, “sometimes, when I have nothing warming up, I have my best starts. And that was the case tonight.”

However, he said he would have preferred a lower scoring game.

“When a game is close, like it was the first four innings, I’m locked in,” Grotzinger said. “When it’s like 6-1 or 11-1, I can lose some of my concentration. But that didn’t happen tonight.

“The guys found a way to get on base and score, and that’s a good thing.”

Fike starter Brett Stewart allowed six runs and hit six batters. Reliever Zach Anderson allowed five runs and hit three batters.

“Brett’s off-speed stuff was really working for him the first four innings,” Hagerty said, as Stewart allowed just three runs.

Jaxon Rogan had Fike's only hit. Jacob Rehkow scored the lone run on an RBI from Shorty Campbell in the second inning to tie it 1-1.

“It might be the craziest game I have ever been a part of," Hagerty said. "We need to get ready to play at 1 (p.m. Friday) at Sedalia’s Dey Field at Liberty Park, because we need a win. A win, and we play at 7 that night, a loss, and our season is over.

“And none of us are ready for this season to be over.”

Fike, which dropped to 24-14, entered as the top seed in the Zone 2 Tournament after going 14-2 in league play in the regular season.

Fike meets the crosstown rival Blue Springs Elks at 1 p.m. Friday in an elimination game. The Elks, who lost to St. Joseph Post 11 in the first round, defeated Kansas City Teamwork Sports 12-8 Thursday in a losers’ bracket game to stay alive.

BLUE SPRINGS ELKS 12, TEAMWORK SPORTS 8: The Blue Springs Elks scored four runs in the fifth and sixth innings to snap an 8-8 tie and survive with a win over Kansas City Teamwork Sports in an elimination game Thursday at Hidden Valley Park.

The Elks overcame an early 2-0 deficit to grab a 7-2 lead after three innings. Teamwork Sports sandwiched a pair of three-run innings in the fourth and fifth around a single Elks run in the fourth to tie it 8-8.

Evan Boydston doubled in the bottom of the fifth. His courtesy runner, Raiden Paniagua, stole third base and Trey Stone hit a sacrifice fly to score Paniagua and put the Elks ahead for good.

Hunter Egelston walked and Brady Lowe and Colton Hughes singled in the sixth. Egelson and Lowe scored on an error and Patrick Maloney later scored on a wild pitch to extend the lead to 12-8.

Stone, who allowed three runs in two innings in relief, earned the win.

Maloney finished with a hit, three RBIs, two runs and a stolen base, Trenton Bukaty had a hit, two RBIs and a run, Kaden Ford had two hits and two runs and Hughes finished with a hit, three runs and four stolen bases.

The Elks capitalized on five Teamwork Sports errors to score six unearned runs.