Oak Grove advances to Zone 2 winners' bracket final with seventh inning rally

Michael Smith

Special to The Examiner

Coming into Thursday’s winners’ bracket semifinal in the American Legion Zone 2 Tournament, Oak Grove Post 379 manager Jeff Wright said his team would have to be on its A-game to get a victory.

That’s because his No. 2-seeded team was playing against No. 3 St. Joseph Post 11, a team that made it to the semifinals of the American Legion Wood Bat Invitational a couple weeks ago.

That A-game Wright was hoping for never came to fruition as his team committed four errors and starting pitcher Shayton Wright wasn’t as sharp as normal.

However, Oak Grove found a way to overcome its own miscues for an 11-7 victory and a berth in Friday’s winners’ bracket final.

With the game tied at 7 going into the top of the seventh, Oak Grove took advantage of St. Joseph’s fifth error and used a four-run inning to pull ahead for good for the win at Hidden Valley Park’s Jim Moran Field.

“It was like a heavyweight boxing match with each team throwing haymakers at each other,” Wright said. “These were two good teams that played a good ballgame. I think all the errors in this game were caused by both teams putting pressure on each other.

“We made too many mistakes, but a lot of that was St. Joseph putting pressure on us. We will need to make a lot fewer mistakes to win (Friday).”

Oak Grove meets the No. 4 Sedalia Post 642 Travelers, an 11-1 winner over top-seeded Blue Springs Post 499 Fike, in the winners’ bracket final at 4 p.m. Friday. The winner of that game will advance to the Missouri State American Legion Tournament as the top two teams from Zone 2 advance this year.

Oak Grove held a 7-4 lead going into the bottom of the fifth inning, but St. Joseph scored two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth to tie it.

In the top of the seventh, Aden Jones led off with an infield hit and Cole Chaney walked to give Post 379 runners on second and first with no outs. Connor Hernandez laid down a sacrifice bunt to advance the runners a base, and Cody Cunningham walked to load them.

Jones took a big lead off third base when St. Joseph relief pitcher Pat Hand was pitching to Haiden Armstrong. Catcher Korbin Budde tried to pick off Jones at third after a high fastball out of the zone but he overthrew third baseman Brock Steggall, allowing Jones and Chaney to score the go-ahead runs.

“We did what we do best and we put pressure on the other team on the basepaths,” Jeff Wright said. “I think Aden was going to get back to the bag safe no matter what. But when the catcher overthrew the ball, I knew we could score.”

After Haiden Armstrong walked, Shayton Wright took advantage of a drawn-in infield and punched an opposite field single to right field, which drove in two insurance runs.

That was more than enough cushion for Oak Grove reliever Nick Reeves to slam the door shut in the bottom of the seventh, as he struck out two of three batters, giving him seven in his last three innings pitched.

“I love pitching – it’s my favorite thing ever,” Reeves said. “I just went out there and threw as hard as I could.”

Since Jeff Wright decided to use Reeves on back-to-back days, the right-hander will be ineligible to pitch against Sedalia Friday because a pitcher can only make an appearance two times in a three-day span according to American Legion rules.

“With the way this game was going, I didn’t want to take any chances,” Jeff Wright said. “I wanted to put one of my best pitchers out there to finish the game.”

After the game, Shayton Wright walked off Jim Moran Field wearing several gold-colored chains around his neck. He earned the honor of wearing what the team calls “hit chains” after getting a clutch hit in the seventh. It’s a similar ritual the San Diego Padres of Major League Baseball do when a player hits a home run. That player gets to wear a giant gold chain with the Padres logo on it.

“I am not sure what that is all about, they haven’t told me much about it,” Jeff Wright said while laughing about the hit chains. “I think whenever someone gets a big hit, they get to wear the chains. They like to have fun with it.”

Shayton Wright also was the winning pitcher, as he tossed 103 pitches in six innings. He allowed seven runs (three earned) on eight hits, walked three and struck out one.

“I just went out there and put it all out there for my team,” Shayton Wright said. “We got the (win) and that’s all that matters.

“We came out and were ready for them.”

Oak Grove took the lead in the top of the first after an infield error by St. Joseph allowed two runs to score. Hernandez hit a two-run single to make it 4-0.

St. Joseph, aided by two Oak Grove errors, answered in the bottom of the inning with four runs to tie it.

After another infield error by St. Joseph, Cunningham roped an RBI single to center field to make give Oak Grove a 6-4 lead in the top of the third. Post 379 made it 7-4 in the fourth after another error by St. Joseph.

St. Joseph battled back to tie it going into the seventh, but Oak Grove’s big final inning sealed it.