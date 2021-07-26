Oak Grove Post 379 captures first Zone 2 title since 2005 in first year back since 2016

Michael Smith

Special to The Examiner

SEDALIA, Mo. — The last time Oak Grove Post 379 had a senior American Legion baseball team was 2016.

Fast forward five years later and manager Jeff Wright helped bring the team back after a few seasons on junior baseball. Turns out his team would make an immediate impact.

Thanks to the clutch pitching of Nick Reeves and Aden Jones and a big fifth inning on offense, Oak Grove defeated the Gladstone Herrick Memorial Post 626 Owls 6-5 to capture its first Zone 2 Tournament title since 2005 Saturday at Liberty Park Stadium’s Dey Field in Sedalia.

“These kids have come up through the ranks with me through the years,” Wright said. “I told the team before the game that we have collected a lot of first-place trophies and a lot of second-place trophies, but this one will stand out as the most special and an accomplishment that will be remembered for years to come.”

Oak Grove went into the top of the seventh inning of Saturday’s final with a 6-4 lead. After Reeves pitched a quality six innings, Jones came in an effort to pick up the save. He was in trouble early in the frame. Two hits and an error followed by Parker Hall’s RBI single made it 6-5.

Jones looked clearly frustrated until a couple of teammates came to the mound to chat with him to help him settle his nerves. It worked as Jones induced a 4-6-3 double play that left Keaton Mudd as the tying run on third base with two outs. But Jones struck out Ian Davis looking and a team dogpile ensued.

“They saw that I was down and I didn’t do my job at the plate tonight,” Jones said of the mound visit. “They talked me up. They knew I needed it. They just said, ‘Be you and pitch the game,’ and it worked.”

After the game, teammate Shayton Wright placed a Pillsbury Doughboy chain around the neck of Jones to celebrate the win, similar to what the San Diego Padres do to celebrate home runs with a gold chain.

“We saw what the Padres do, and we wanted to do something like that,” Jones said. “We don’t hit home runs but we score. It’s just something to get the players’ (spirits) up when they score. I guess I got this one for pitching. I don’t know.”

Jones wouldn’t have had the opportunity to close the game out if it wasn’t for Reeves. The right-hander battled fatigue after he had pitched three innings of combined relief duty on Wednesday and Thursday. He tossed six innings and allowed four runs on seven hits, walked two and struck out four.

“I was feeling tired before the game, but once I loosened up, I felt good,” Reeves said. “I just made small adjustments and kept the ball low later in the game.”

Reeves struggled early on as he gave up two runs in the first, highlighted by an Emmitt LeFleur double and an RBI triple from Nick Knight. Nate Hall’s RBI groundout made it 2-0 after a half innings.

“I could tell he was a little tired, because he was leaving everything up,” Wright said. “He was not able to stride out and he wasn’t able to get his pitches down in the zone. He was able to use his off-speed stuff to get the ball down later.”

After Oak Grove went scoreless in the first two innings – which included Haiden Armstrong getting thrown out at home after a wild pitch bounced off the backstop and directly to Hall, the catcher – Wright poked an RBI single to right field in the bottom of the third to make it 2-1.

The Owls made it 3-1 in the fourth after first baseman Ezra Ball floated an RBI single over the head of Connor Hernandez at first base.

LeFleur, who was Gladstone’s starting pitcher, cruised through the first four innings, allowing only one run. His pitches often had the action of a slider or cutter, tailing away from right-handed batters and inside on lefties.

Oak Grove finally solved him in the fifth by scoring five runs. Xavier Hernandez smashed a one-out triple to deep right field and scored on Armstrong’s safety squeeze bunt single.

After Wright walked, Brody Armstrong drove in a run with an infield single and Dalton Chaney roped a single to center field to put Oak Grove ahead 4-3.

Cole Chaney later added a two-run single on a bloop hit to make it 6-3.

The Owls added one run in the sixth on a pop fly RBI single that dropped because Dalton Chaney slipped while trying to make the catch in right field.

Xavier Hernandez was thrown out at home while trying to score on a wild pitch in the bottom of the sixth. Once again, the pitch bounced off the backstop and went directly to Hall. But Oak Grove was able to hang on for the win and a berth in the Missouri State American Legion Senior AAA Tournament starting Thursday at Liberty Park Stadium in Sedalia. The Owls also advanced as the runner-up.

“Those were both really close calls at the plate,” Jeff Wright said of both instances in which runners were thrown out trying to score on a wild pitch. “It just seemed like we were getting back luck. They were just making split-second reads like they were taught.

“That stymied us a bit and we went into a shell. Then in the fifth inning, we got going again and we were ourselves again.”

FIKE, ELKS ELIMINATED: Blue Springs Post 499 Fike was eliminated with a 21-3 loss to the Gladstone Herrick Memorial Post 626 Owls after eliminating the Blue Springs Elks 10-3 in losers’ bracket games Friday night.

The Owls amassed 20 hits scored in all five innings, including eight runs in the fifth, to end Fike’s season with a mercy rule win.

Johnny Miles was 2-for-3 with a double and a run and Hunter Hughes had a hit, a stolen base and two runs for Fike, which finished 25-15 after entering as the No. 1 seed.

Hughes doubled twice and drove in three runs to help lead Fike past the Blue Springs Elks earlier Friday. Jacob Rehkow added two hits and two RBIs, Shorty Campbell had a hit and two RBIs and Miles doubled and singled and scored two runs.

Fike scored six runs in the top of the first inning to take control early.

Brady Lowe, who suffered the loss, had a hit and an RBI for the Elks, who finished 10-19 in their first season as a senior AAA team.