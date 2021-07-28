Blue Springs Post 499 Fike to hold tryouts

The Examiner staff

The Blue Springs Post 499 Fike American Legion baseball team will be conducting tryouts for both its senior team (19U) and junior squad (16U) on Aug. 4, 8 and 11 at Hidden Valley Park.

All three sessions will start at 6 p.m. To try out you must attend school at Blue Springs South High School, Grain Valley High School (and live closer to Blue Springs South than to Oak Grove High School), Pleasant Hill High School or attend a private school and live within one of those schools’ boundaries. If you are currently on a Fike team, you should also attend these tryouts.

Please show up at least 15 minutes before start time to fill out paperwork. You also need to bring your glove(s), bat, spikes and wear baseball pants. If you are a catcher, bring your gear.