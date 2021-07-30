Oak Grove drops into losers' bracket at American Legion state finals

The Examiner staff

SEDALIA, Mo. – Oak Grove Post 379 will have to come through the losers’ bracket if it wants to win the Missouri State American Legion baseball championship.

Oak Grove, after topping Cape Girardeau Post 63 5-2 in the first round Thursday, dropped the winners’ bracket final 8-5 to Washington Post 218 Friday at Liberty Park Stadium in Sedalia.

Washington built a 5-0 lead with three runs in the first inning and two in the third.

Oak Grove cut it to 5-3 with a three-run fourth but Washington responded with three more runs in the bottom of the fourth.

Haiden Armstrong and Shayton Wright hit RBI singles in the fifth to make it 8-5 but Oak Grove couldn’t get any closer.

Oak Grove (26-9-1) was scheduled to face the winner of an elimination game between the Gladstone Herrick Memorial Post 626 Owls and Cape Girardeau later Friday evening.

Haiden Armstrong finished with two hits. Brody Armstrong and Dalton Chaney each added a hit and an RBI for Oak Grove.

In Thursday’s win, Post 379 trailed 2-1 entering the bottom of the third inning against Cape Girardeau, but scored three runs to take the lead for good.

Haiden Armstrong led off with a single and advanced to second on an error. Wright singled him in to tie it 2-2. After a walk and a sacrifice bunt by Dalton Chaney, Aden Jones hit an RBI groundout and Cole Chaney followed with an RBI single.

Nick Reeves added an insurance run with an RBI double in the sixth inning.

Jones allowed just four hits, four walks and both runs in six innings for the victory. Wright earned a save by striking out two in a scoreless seventh.

Cole Chaney finished with three hits and two runs and Wright and Haiden Armstrong each had two hits. Connor Hernandez added a hit and an RBI.