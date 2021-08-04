Oak Grove Post 379 overcomes nerves to take Mid-South Regional opener

HASTINGS, Neb. — Oak Grove Post 379 manager Jeff Wright could sense that his team was nervous going into its first American Legion baseball regional.

But after falling behind 3-1, his players settled down and used a big rally in the fifth inning to help claim a 9-4 victory over Pittsburg (Kan.) Post 64 in the first round of the Mid-South Regional Wednesday.

Wright’s team advanced to the regional after finishing as the runner-up to Washington Post 218 in the Missouri State American Legion Championship last week.

“All of the guys were really nervous today, and getting a win will hopefully help them to relax a little,” Wright said by text. “I think they were all sort of unsure about how this trip would turn out, but I think this is validation to them that they deserve to be here.

“Now we can relax and go have fun playing this game. It is meant to be fun, so let’s go enjoy it, right?”

Wright said his starting pitcher Aden Jones was showing some signs of nerves as well, as Pittsburg scored one run in the bottom of the first inning to tie it and then went ahead with three runs in the bottom of the second to take the lead.

“Aden was tremendous today,” Wright said of Jones, who ended up going the distance, allowing 10 hits, two walks and four runs while striking out four in seven innings. “He was so nervous and I could tell with the four-pitch walk to start the game. I was very close to pulling him, but he kept adjusting, fighting and giving me reasons to keep him out there.”

Wright said Jones got stronger as the game went on.

“He was very sharp in the fifth and sixth, and then it was a matter of seeing if he could finish,” he said.

It helped that Jones got some offensive help in the fifth inning. Oak Grove sent 11 batters to the plate and capitalized on a pair of Pittsburg errors to score six runs – all with two outs – and grab a 7-4 lead.

Evan Howard singled to lead off and hit an RBI single later in the same inning to cap the big rally. Brody Armstrong hit an RBI single and later scored on a passed ball to put Post 379 ahead 5-4. Dalton Chaney also had an RBI single.

After Howard’s leadoff hit, Oak Grove made two quick outs, but an error on a Shayton Wright grounder opened it up.

“Evan definitely had a big impact with two solid singles in that inning,” Jeff Wright said. “Pittsburg made a few mistakes there that we were able to take advantage of. Yes, we were very opportunistic but I feel part of that is due to just us having some good team speed and putting some pressure on our opponent.”

Bryce Smith smacked an RBI single and Dalton Chaney later scored on the last of six Pittsburg errors in the seventh inning to add a pair of insurance runs.

Smith, Brody Armstrong and Haiden Armstrong each finished with two hits and each Armstrong scored two runs.

Oak Grove advances to face the Cabot (Ark.) Railcats or Gretna (Neb.) Post 216 at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in a winners’ bracket game.