Oak Grove eliminated from American Legion Baseball Mid-South Regional

The Examiner staff

The Oak Grove Post 379 American Legion baseball team got off to a good start in the Mid-South Regional tournament on Wednesday.

But Oak Grove couldn’t sustain that momentum Thursday and Friday and bowed out of the double-elimination tournament to determine the Mid-South Region’s American Legion World Series representative with a pair of losses.

And the team that beat Oak Grove in the American Legion Missouri State Tournament championship is the same team that eliminated it Friday. Oak Grove ended its season at 28-12-1 with a 6-2 loss to Washington Post 218 in the Mid-South tourney in Hastings, Nebraska, Friday afternoon.

Oak Grove fell into the losers’ bracket with a 13-4 loss to the Cabot (Ark.) Railcats on Thursday.

Oak Grove fell behind 4-0 Friday as Washington scored three runs in the first inning and one in the second.

Oak Grove pulled within 4-2 with Dalton Chaney’s two-out, two-run single to right field in the top of the fifth, but Washington responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning to make it 6-2.

But Washington reliever Morgan Copeland held Post 379 hitless over the final two innings to allow Washington to advance to Saturday’s semifinals.

In the loss to the Railcats, Oak Grove fell behind 8-0 after 2 1/2 innings and never recovered. Cabot outhit Post 379 17-7 in the game.

Brody Armstrong had an RBI groundout in a two-run third inning and hit a two-run double in the fifth to make it 9-4, but Oak Grove couldn’t get any closer.

Cabot added two runs in each of the sixth and seventh innings to pull away.

Losing pitcher Shayton Wright, who had a double, and Haiden Armstrong each had two hits and scored a run. Conner Hernandez had a hit and two runs.