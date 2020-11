CHECK THIS OUT

Teams: Fort Osage vs. Grandview

Sport: High school girls basketball

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Grandview High School

What’s on the line: Fort Osage tips off its girls basketball season when it travels to face the Grandview Bulldogs in a non-conference matchup. The Indians lost 55-48 to the Bulldogs in last year’s game in the Winnetonka Tournament.