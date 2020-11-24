Strong start propels Oak Grove to win in opener

By The Examiner staff

The Oak Grove High School girls basketball team got its season off to a fast start.

The Panthers used a strong first quarter to build a lead and held on for a 46-39 victory over host Holden in the season opener for both teams Tuesday night.

Oak Grove jumped to a 12-3 lead after one quarter and led 22-11 at halftime. Holden pulled within 28-25 with a 14-6 advantage in the third quarter but the Panthers held on for the win.

Makenna Gray led the way for Oak Grove (1-0) with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Mya Blansit added 13 points and Kealyn Wilkinson granned eight rebounds.

Camille Davidson paced Holden with 10 points.