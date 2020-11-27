Wildcats' Williams adds to her resumé

By Bill Althaus

Jada Williams continues to make a name for herself both on and off the court.

The Blue Springs sophomore who played a key role in the Wildcats march to the 2019 state final four – before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the event – is eagerly awaiting the start of this season with a Dec. 4 game at Columbia Rock Bridge. She recently learned that she had been named to the Jr. NBA Leadership Council.

She is one of 20 players selected from more than 15,000 boys and girls who participated in the 2019 Jr. NBA Global Championship series.

“It’s all so unbelievable,” Williams said, “because I never even thought about being on something that amazing. But first, let’s talk about this season.”

Metro area school district superintendents, representing the Suburban Conference schools, met on Tuesday and at press time, all games scheduled for next week are a go.

“We go to Rock Bridge Friday, and that could have been the state championship game last year,” said Williams, who shared The Examiner’s Player of the Year Award with another freshman, Grain Valley’s Grace Slaughter, while also earning all-state honors.

“Last year was such a great season until they ended it before we got to go to the final four. We weren’t a team, we were a family, and the gym was our second home. We all loved each other and I think that’s why we came together so well at the end of the season.

“And we’ve started this season the same way, so you know me, I can’t wait to play.”

The Jr. NBA Leadership council brings together members of the youth basketball community, including coaches, program administrators, partners, players and parents to discuss an array of national topics.

“This is really amazing,” said Williams, who is being recruited by many of the top college programs in the nation. “It’s an opportunity of a lifetime. I think they were looking for players who have a voice, and are willing to give their opinions on a wide range of topics – ranging from racism to discrimination of all people.”

Williams will be joining Jr. NBA Council members like three-time NBA champion Steph Curry, Washington Mystics guard Elena Delle Donne and Academy Award winning director Spike Lee.

“Because of COVID, everything is virtual this year,” WIlliams said. “Our first meeting is Dec. 8 and I’m looking forward to it. I can’t wait to see who is part of the meeting and what is being planned for next year.”