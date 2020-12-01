Jaguars shut down Rockhurst in opener

By Bill Althaus

bill.althaus@examiner.net

Blue Springs South senior guard Ty Mauck does the type of things that don’t get a lot of attention, unless you happen to be his teammate or his coach.

With 4:15 left in the third quarter of Tuesday’s season opener, he picked off a Rockhurst pass, made a no-look pass to backcourt mate Larenzo Jackson, who drove the lane for an uncontested layup.

That gave the Jaguars a 28-20 lead.

Dallas Whitney followed with back-to-back 3-pointers, the Jaguars held the Hawklets to just four third-quarter points and coach Josh Smith’s young Jaguars claimed a 49-35 win.

South did not look like a team that had missed two weeks due to COVID-19 protocol. In fact, the Jaguars looked in midseason form as Whitney scored a team-high 19 points, Devin Tomlinson grabbed 11 boards and added 11 points and Smith left the gym with a big smile on his face, even though it was covered by his mask.

“So much of the good stuff we did tonight started on the defensive end,” Whitney said. “Ty did a great job defensively all night and we played a strong team game. We’re not very big, so for us to have success this season, we’re going to have to play as a team.”

Mauck nodded in agreement.

“We’re basically a whole new team this year, and we lost some (practice) time because we were quarantined, but we knew we could have success tonight if we played good defense and were patient on offense, and we were,” Mauck said.

“It makes you want to work that much harder when a steal or a good defensive stand turns into points for us,” Mauck added. “We’ve all bought into what Coach Smith is telling us at practice and during the game. And when you have a young team, it’s great to start the season with a big win over a great team like Rockhurst.”

While Whitney zeroed in from long range and Mauck made life miserable for the Hawklet guards, Tomlinson owned the paint.

“That’s my thing, getting rebounds,” said Tomlinson, who resembles a young Travis Kelce. “My role is to control the boards. If I can score some points, that’s great, but we can start a fast break off a big board or keep our opponent from scoring if I get the ’bound.

“Tonight, we played really well. It’s great to start with a win. And when we play like this, doing the things Coach Smith talks about in practice, it just makes us want to work harder to really have a special season.”

Whitney, Tomlinson and Quinton Robertson each hit 3-pointers in the first quarter to give South a 13-10 lead.

A balanced second quarter saw the Jaguars go into halftime with a 23-18 advantage.

They roared into the third quarter to dominate the game with a 9-0 run and 10-4 overall advantage, taking a 33-22 lead into the final period.

“Last season, we had some problems in the third quarter, but we really did well tonight,” Smith said. “I haven’t had the chance to look at the (score) book, but I know we did a nice job defensively, Devin had some big boards and Dallas seemed to gain confidence as the game progressed.”

With COVID-19 protocols in place, there were few fans in attendance as each player was able to get two tickets for his family.

“It was pretty quiet, so we just created our own energy and excitement,” Mauck said. “I know I can speak for all the guys when I say any chance to play basketball is a blessing.

“We’re so thankful for tonight and hope we get to play more games this season because one phone call and it can all be shut down.”