Teams: Truman vs. Raytown

Sport: High school boys basketball

When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday

Where: William Chrisman High School

What’s on the line: The Truman Patriots (1-0) meet the Raytown Blue Jays (1-0) in a semifinal in the Phog Allen Invitational after both won overtime games in the first round Monday. The winner advances to Friday’s 7:30 p.m. championship game against Lee’s Summit or St. Joseph Lafayette.