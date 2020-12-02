Prep basketball roundup: Bevley ignites Jaguars to season-opening win

By The Examiner staff

Saneea Bevley provided the spark for the Blue Springs South girls basketball team in its season opener.

Bevley fired in 21 points to lead the Jaguars to a 64-32 rout of Raymore-Peculiar in the Winnetonka Tournament. The win puts South in the tournament’s Gold Division final against Park Hill at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The Jaguars actually started the game down 8-0 but answered with a 16-6 run to end the first quarter and take a 16-14 lead.

“I’m happy with how they battled back. Bevley got us going in the first quarter,” Blue Springs South coach Kory Lower said. “Looked like a first game of the year. Still a lot of work to do and things to get better at.”

The Jaguars pulled away with an 18-9 advantage in the second quarter for a 34-23 halftime lead. They extended it to 45-28 after the third period.

Tiyani Rollins and Jaidynn Mason each added 12 points for the Jaguars (1-0).

ST. PIUS X 59, GRAIN VALLEY 41: With all-state guard Grace Slaughter sitting out because of a quarantine, host Grain Valley was unable to get past St. Pius X in the season opener Tuesday night.

The Eagles led 8-7 after one quarter but St. Pius took control with a 20-8 advantage in the second period for a 27-16 halftime lead.

Gabbi Keim scored 17 points to lead Grain Valley (0-1). Ella Clyman and Jordyn Weems added six apiece.

St. Pius sank seven 3-pointers.

Boys

VAN HORN 58, KC SOUTHEAST 56: Van Horn overcame a slow start to open its own tournament with a victory.

Jaden Monday scored 16 of his 22 points in the second half to lead the comeback.

Van Horn trailed 15-6 after the first quarter but cut it to 29-22 by halftime.

Monday and Sean Mitchell combined for 17 points in the third quarter as the Falcons used a 22-16 advantage in the period to cut it to 45-44.

Helped by 3-pointers from Jeremy Paige and Brycen Dean and five points from Monday, the Falcons (1-0) completed the comeback in the final quarter.

Mitchell finished with 12 points, Dean added eight and Paige had seven.

Van Horn faces Kansas City East Wednesday night and then Columbia Rock Bridge at 4 p.m. Thursday.

The winners of each pool advance to Friday’s 5 p.m. championship game.

LIBERTY 89, FORT OSAGE 33: A young Fort Osage team was no match for Liberty, a defending district champion, in its season opener.

The host Blue Jays raced to a 28-4 lead after the first quarter and never looked back.

“The biggest take away from tonight is that we got to play a basketball game against another team, and we will use this to continue to build our process and get better,” Fort Osage coach Josh Wilson said. “Our inexperience showed, and we will build with that. All we can do is continue to work on our things that we have strive to get better at and continue to try and get better every drill, every practice, every day.”

Zekiah Tucker scored 17 points and Trent Hogland added nine to lead the Indians (0-1).

Bennett Stirtz scored 18 points to lead Liberty (1-0).