The Examiner

CHECK THIS OUT

Teams: Van Horn vs. Columbia Rock Bridge

Sport: High school boys basketball

When: 4 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Van Horn High School

What’s on the line: The Van Horn Falcons (2-0) play host to Columbia Rock Bridge (1-0), a Class 5 state quarterfinalist last season, in a pool game in the Van Horn Tournament. The top two pool finishers will meet in Friday’s 5 p.m. championship game.