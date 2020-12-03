Prep basketball roundup: Van Horn charges into tournament final

By The Examiner staff

The Van Horn boys basketball team used a strong start to vault into the championship of its own tournament.

The Falcons raced to a 22-8 lead over rival Kansas City East in the first quarter on the way to a 69-49 victory Wednesday night at the Van Horn Fieldhouse.

Jaden Monday poured in 26 points – 13 in each half – to lead the Falcons into Thursday’s championship game against Columbia Rock Bridge. He also had nine assists and five rebounds.

Brycen Dean nearly matched Monday with 25 points, including 12 in the third quarter on the strength of three 3-pointers.

Sean Mitchell recorded his second double-double in as many games with 10 points and 12 rebounds, and Jeremy Paige added 16 points, 14 in the first half.

The Falcons (2-0), who led 46-17 at halftime, sank 18 of 19 free throws to hold off a 25-point third-quarter run by East.

Girls

TRUMAN 61, WINNETONKA 16: Truman shut out Winnetonka in the first quarter and cruised to a win in new head coach Jimmy Page’s debut.

The Patriots used a balanced attack led by 13 points each from sisters Taliyah Scott and Layla Scott, to rout the host Griffins in a Winnetonka Tournament game.

Truman advanced to Thursday’s Cardinal Division final against North Kansas City.

“We played great team defense in the first quarter and allowed zero points. We shot the ball really well and we’re great in transition,” Page said. “Freshman Layla Scott had a great start to her career. Team energy was great from start to finish.”

The Patriots used a 21-4 advantage in the second quarter to take a 37-4 halftime lead.

Urya’ Williams added 11 points and Cece Mora and Isabel Siddell each added 10.

NORTH KANSAS CITY 52, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 31: Lee’s Summit North couldn’t overcome second- and third-quarter lulls in a Winnetonka Tournament loss to North Kansas City Wednesday.

Trailing 15-10 after the first quarter, the Broncos (0-1) were outscored 12-5 in the second to fall behind 27-15. The Hornets made it 41-21 after three periods.

Emani Bennett totaled 12 points and seven rebounds to lead the Broncos. Elauni Bennett and Lauren Draney each grabbed seven rebounds.