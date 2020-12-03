Van Horn comeback falls just short

By Bill Althaus

Max Sollars is building something special at Van Horn High School.

The high-energy coach is creating a new basketball culture, to go along with a family theme that could pay off in a season to remember.

And while his team fell to a strong Columbia Rock Bridge team 56-55 Wednesday night in the Van Horn Invitational, he saw many more positives than one could take from the disappointing final result.

His Falcons saw the Bruins take a 33-23 lead into the halftime locker room, thanks to a 10-0 run at the end of the second quarter.

Standout guard Jaden Monday was sitting next to him on the bench with four fouls.

And Rock Bridge senior guard Xavier Sykes was lighting up the scoreboard and the Falcons with 16 first-half points (he would finish with 24).

But no one was looking for a panic button to push. Sollars’ Falcons listened to their coach at halftime and slowly and methodically fought their way back into the game as Jeremy Paige and Sean Mitchell forced two turnovers in the final 44 seconds of the fourth quarter.

Monday, who led all scorers with 25 points despite the foul trouble, hit a layup following the first Bruin turnover, to cut the deficit to 56-55.

Mitchell then forced a turnover on an inbounds pass and Monday got the ball to Paige, his backcourt mate and team captain.

Paige let loose with what appeared to be the game-winner, but it lipped the rim and fell to the floor.

So did Paige, who was consoled by Sollars and his teammates.

“Jeremy is our captain, and he’s going to make that game-winning shot sometime this season,” Sollars said after his team fell to 2-1. “I am so proud of these guys. The way they fought back – they never panicked, or got away from our game plan.

“This is the type of team we’ve talked about building at Van Horn since I came here, and we took a very good Columbia Rock Bridge team to the final shot of the game. I can live with that.”

So could Monday, who was disappointed he got in foul trouble, but was proud of the way his teammates responded with him out of the lineup.

“We played as a team tonight,” said Monday, who hit a 3-point basket and was then fouled on back-to-back 3-point attempts, hitting all six free throws.

“We fought so hard to get back in this game and we almost made it all the way back. We lost, but we can take so many positives from this game. We’re all excited about getting back on the court.”

Sykes said Monday’s fourth-quarter play, in which he scored 14 points, nearly resulted in a Falcons’ win against a team that reached the Class 5 state quarterfinals last season.

“Those late turnovers really hurt us,” Sykes said, “but No. 11 (Monday) hit that 3-pointer, and then got fouled a couple of times – including once by me – and hit all his free throws.

“You have to have a lot of respect for a team that makes a comeback like that.”

Rock Bridge coach Jim Scanlon, the brother of longtime area coach Mark Scanlon (now at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic), also praised the Falcons.

“That was not Bruins basketball that you watched tonight, especially that fourth quarter where it seemed like we didn’t know what to do out there,” Scanlon said. “I respect Coach Sollars and his guys because they forced us into a lot of those mistakes, but there is no excuse for the late turnovers. They almost cost us the game.”

The biggest man on the court, 6-foot-8 Bruins sophomore Kanyon Hummel, scored the biggest basket of the night, but he didn’t know it when his layup with 1:22 left in the game gave Rock Bridge a 56-53 lead.

“I don’t want to say we were jittery at the end, but we didn’t play real well,” Hummel said. “We can, and we will, play better.

“I’m just happy I could help us win the game, but it was a total team win.”

Brycen Dean finished with 14 points for the Falcons.

Rock Bridge can win the tournament crown with a victory at 5 p.m. Friday against Kansas City Southeast.