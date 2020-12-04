Jaguars stave off Trojans, advance to final

By Cody Thorn

The Examiner

Clinging to a slim, but late lead, transition buckets lifted Blue Springs South into the championship game of the Winnetonka Tournament.

The Jaguars beat Park Hill 64-51 in the Gold Division final on Thursday, which sets up a rematch of last year’s tournament title game. Blue Springs South will look to defend its crown by playing North Kansas City again Friday after defeating the Hornets 46-36 last year.

“We played them in the championship last year so I know they will want revenge,” Blue Springs South coach Kory Lower said. “I think they are a better team than they were last year. It will be a challenge.”

In a unique twist, junior Jaidynn Mason will be playing for a third straight tournament title at Winnetonka. The Blue Springs South guard played at Park Hill South as a freshman when the Panthers won the tournament title.

She played a big role in helping Blue Springs South in Thursday’s showdown with Park Hill. Despite the double-digit victory, the contest was close with a little more than five minutes to play but a big run secured the outcome.

The Jaguars led 50-41 early in the fourth, but the Trojans (1-1) rallied and pulled within 50-47 on a 3-pointer by Creighton commit Kennedy Townsend. After South failed to score on a possession, Park Hill had the ball with a chance to take the lead for the first time.

Instead, Jordan Austin went to the line and hit one of two free throws with 5:05 left. With the lead down to a possession, Lower called a timeout. Out of the break, Hannah Smith scored a layup.

Park Hill missed a 3-pointer on the other end and Saneea Bevley grabbed the rebound and drove down court for a layup. Kendall Puryear grabbed the rebound off a Park Hill missed free throw and Mason ended that possession with a three-point play after drawing a foul on a layup.

Puryear then scored with 2:10 left for a 61-48 lead, all but locking up the win.

“We just played hard,” said Bevley, who matched Mason’s team-high 18 points. “We saw they were down two and we figured we needed to get stops and we started pushing it.”

Townsend made a 3-pointer to snap an 11-0 run with 1:45 left, giving her a game-high 25 points that included 20 in the second half.

The outcome was very similar to many other matchups between the Suburban Big Eight foes. Dating back to Lower’s first year at helm, the teams were 4-4 against each other before this game.

“It was a really good game,” Lower said. “When it got within two, it could’ve gone either way. I love coaching against (Aaron) Neeser. Well, I don’t like it, but they are always a well-coached team, but I do like it when you have a quality opponent. It could go either way and I’m proud of how we responded.”

The contest was dominated by the Jaguars in spurts, but then the Trojans rallied. Blue Springs South jumped ahead 14-7 but led only 14-12 after the first quarter. Smith hit a pair of 3-pointers in the second quarter, part of a 13-point effort. The first broke a 14-14 tie and the latter made it a nine-point game. At halftime, the Jaguars led 32-22 but the Trojans pulled with 42-40 with 1:49 left in the third.

South took a 46-41 lead into the fourth, but a 7-0 run by the Trojans set up the two-point deficit.

“It is enjoyable to play really good teams and that is what we need,” Lower said. “It won’t be fun to lose, it never is, but it's really fun to play good teams to see where you are at.”