Patriots' comeback thwarted by Hornets' Powell-Smith

By Cody Thorn

The Examiner

In a 16-second span, a pair of shots from Ja’mya Powell-Smith provided the boost North Kansas City needed to pull away from Truman.

Powell-Smith hit four 3-pointers in the third quarter and the Patriots never got closer than five points the rest of the way in a 60-51 loss on Thursday in the Cardinal Division final at the Winnetonka Tournament.

The Patriots (1-1) will play Park Hill in the third-place game of the tournament at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

“I liked our chances but Ja’mya Powell-Smith is a stud,” Truman coach Jimmy Page said. “She just went off in the fourth quarter and in the second half. I think she had five of her six 3s in the second half.

"Ja’mya is one of the best players in the city. She has done that to us before. We have played her three of four years and she has torched us in every game – twice here and once at her place as a freshman.”

Powell-Smith, a Grand Canyon University signee, finished with 32 points.

Held to seven points in the first half, she got hot in the second half – which started with Truman holding a 22-21 lead. She made a 3-pointer for the first points of the third quarter to give the Hornets (2-0) the lead.

Truman tied the game three times after losing the lead, twice thanks to the play of the Scott sisters, Taliyah and Layla Scott. Cece Mora hit the front end of two free throws to tie the game at 30 with 4:30 left.

Northtown responded with a 10-0 run, sparked by the back-to-back 3-pointers by Powell-Smith. Urya’ Williams scored late in the quarter to snap the run and pulled the Patriots within five, but the Hornets made four free throws over the final minute to take a nine-point lead into the fourth.

Powell-Smith hit a 3-pointer to start the fourth and later hit 8 of 12 free throws.

Truman pulled within seven twice in the fourth and later within six on a 3-pointer from Taliyah Scott with 14.1 seconds left to make it 57-51.

Sophomore Taliyah Scott finished with a team-high 21 points, while Layla, her freshman sister, had 15 in her second game.

The Hornets got 37 of their 39 points in the second half from Powell-Smith and Yar Manyiel, who finished with 12.

“The game itself, it was a great basketball game,” Page said. “Both teams were battling. We hit shots. They hit shots. They are one of the best teams in the area.”

The Patriots still struggled in some aspects, part of a youthful roster. Truman built a 16-7 lead after the first quarter but then yielded a 9-0 run to open the second quarter. Late in the game, Truman hit only 8 of 14 free throws.

But, a 1-1 start is a positive for a Patriots squad that just got out of a 14-day quarantine on Sunday. The tournament had to rearrange days and Truman didn’t play on Monday as scheduled, which gave the first-year coach a few more days of practice. Friday will mark the third game in three days.

“I like this tournament,” Page said. “It is so good and you get a test each game. We play Park Hill tomorrow and they are a really good team. We will see. We are young, but our youth is experienced, but we are still young. That isn’t an excuse though for losing, but I’m happy with the effort in two games in two nights.”