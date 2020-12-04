Young Indians learn lessons against Trojans

By Bill Althaus

Park Hill South boys basketball coach Chad Jones enjoyed watching his Trojans claim an 81-24 victory at Fort Osage High School Friday night, but one aspect of his team’s mercy-rule win was a bit irritating.

In the closing seconds, sophomore Marqueas Bell stole the ball at midcourt and drove the lane for a slam dunk as time expired.

“That was an instant of a young man playing in his first varsity game, getting a little bit too excited,” said Jones, who is good friends with Indians coach Josh Wilson. “We talked about that after the game. I want my guys to play hard, but they have to understand the situation, where we are in a game and we don’t do things like that at Park Hill High School.

“We are never going to do anything to embarrass a team like Fort Osage or a coach like Josh.”

Other than that, it was a near perfect night for the 1-0 Trojans who led 18-9 after one period, 41-18 going into halftime and then used a 28-point third quarter to blow the game open.

Midway through that third quarter, Jones began subbing for his starters, including senior guard Nyk Bryant, who played above the rim all night, scoring 20 points, including six dunks, in less than three quarters.

“Nyk, what a great young man,” Jones said. “He has that great smile, he’s a team leader and we are so lucky to have him as a part of our team. He’s probably going to score his 1,000th career point sometime this season. He’s just special, on and off the court.”

The young Indians (0-2) looked competitive in the opening minutes of the first quarter as Ed Estepan scored five of his team-high 10 points to help the Indians trail just 9-7. But the Trojans scored the next nine points and took an 18-9 lead into the second quarter.

“We’re young, and we’re still learning,” said Wilson, who held an uplifting and personal postgame chat with his team. “I told them, ‘You’re going to make mistakes and I’m probably going to yell at you sometime during the season,’ but that’s part of learning. You know me. I love to teach and I love to coach.

“From 2:30 to 5:30 every day that’s what I’m all about – no cell phones, no computers, just coaching and teaching. And we’re going to get better. I saw some small things tonight that we can build on, and more importantly, our guys saw them, too.”

When the game got out of hand in the second half, he emptied the bench, giving all his younger players the chance to experience varsity action.

“In our first game, we had four guys play in their first varsity game,” Wilson said. “Tonight, we had another six or seven play. And that’s going to help down the road.

“Look, with the COVID situation, we’re just so thankful to be playing. Practices and games are our safe place, and we’re going to do our best to enjoy them, all of them.”

Bell, who came off the bench and lit up the scoreboard for nine points in the second period, finished with a game-high 23 points.