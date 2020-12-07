Wildcats sleep-walk through victory over Ray-Pec

By Bill Althaus

bill.althaus@examiner.net

Jada Williams can’t wait to get back in the gymnasium with her Blue Springs Wildcats teammates after a less than enthusiastic 40-34 Suburban Big Eight victory over visiting Raymore-Peculiar Monday night.

“We work so hard in practice, but you couldn’t tell that tonight,” said Williams, who led Blue Springs with 13 points, including a free throw and a layup following a steal that gave the Wildcats some breathing room (29-26) with 5:15 left in the fourth quarter.

“We work our butts off and hustle in practice. We need to get back in the gym and get back to work and then get to work in our next game. It was like we just showed up tonight thinking we could win.

“Our coaches put in too much effort for us to have a showing like that. We just didn’t play well. We can’t let that happen again – and I hope we don’t.”

Wildcats coach Mark Spigarelli echoed his star player’s comment, as his team evened its record at 1-1 in the conference opener.

“Tonight looked like our first game instead of Friday night’s game at Columbia Rock Bridge (a 65-58 loss in which Williams scored 25 points),” Spigarelli said. “How can you play so well and lose a game, then play like we did tonight and win?”

The Wildcats led just 7-6 after one period and 16-13 at halftime.

“It was 16-13 at the half – I thought we’d have 16 points in the first half off our defense,” Spigarelli said. “We played such great defense last season, and I just didn’t see any of that intensity tonight. But we have a lot of new girls, and they have to get accustomed to our style of play.

“But when you see the hustle and intensity in practice and don’t see it in a game you get concerned.”

The game was met with much fanfare as Spigarelli’s Wildcats earned a trip to the state final four last year, only to have the championship canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We lost out on so much last year, and you would think we’d come out with a lot of intensity in our first home game since that happened,” the veteran coach said. “But you have to remember, they’re high school kids and it’s early in the season.

“But none of us want to sit through another game like that – it just felt like everyone from the coaches to the players were out of sync out there.”

Williams hit two 3-pointers and had eight points to help the Wildcats take the three-point halftime advantage.

“My shots just weren’t falling,” Williams said. “Neither team really did that much offensively. And when your shots aren’t falling, you need to pick up the defensive intensity.”

Symiah Bradley, the Wildcats’ 6-foot junior center, finished with eight points and was a force in the paint.

“My job is to get rebounds and play good defense, and I think I did all right tonight,” Bradley said. “They are a big team and we had to make some defensive stops inside, and we were able to do it, especially late in the game.”

Raymore-Peculiar’s Aliyah Green led all scorers with 15 points and Preslee Noirfalise added 12.