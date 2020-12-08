Prep basketball roundup: Grain Valley can't stave off Pirates

By The Examiner staff

The Grain Valley girls basketball team couldn’t hold on in the final quarter Monday.

Host Belton outscored the Eagles 12-4 in the fourth quarter to rally for a 37-33 victory.

Sophomore guard Grace Slaughter scored 17 of Grain Valley’s 19 points in the first half – on the strength of three 3-pointers – to stake the Eagles to a 19-17 halftime lead. The Eagles maintained a 29-25 lead entering the final period but couldn’t stave off the Pirates in the final period.

Slaughter finished with 19 points to lead the Eagles (0-2). Gabbi Keim added eight.

Kyndal Lewis scored 18 points, including 11 in the second half, and Kennedy Moss added 11 to lead Belton.

OAK GROVE 58, WINDSOR 29: Oak Grove was shut out in the first quarter in its previous game. The Panthers made sure that didn’t happen Monday.

Oak Grove raced to a 24-7 lead after the first period on the way to a rout of Windsor in the first round of the Husker Classic at Lafayette County High School in Higginsville.

Makenna Gray led Oak Grove’s balanced attack with 13 points and six rebounds. Mackenzie Mann added nine points and five boards, Ava Hansen had six points and seven rebounds and Sadie Rissler, Kealyn Wilkinson and Destiny Valentine each added eight points for the Panthers (2-1), who face host Lafayette County in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

In a Dec. 3 game against St. Paul Lutheran in Concordia, the Panthers were blanked in the first quarter in a 50-34 loss to the Saints.

Mya Blansit scored 13 points to lead Oak Grove. Gray added six points and 10 rebounds and Wilkinson had six points and seven rebounds.

Haley Arnold scored 20 points and Adrien Martens had 18 to lead St. Paul.