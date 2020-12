The Examiner

Teams: Truman vs. Van Horn

Sport: High school boys basketball

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Van Horn High School

What’s on the line: After a 2-1 showing in their own season-opening tournament, the Van Horn Falcons play host to fellow Independence School District rival Truman, which finished 2-1 in William Chrisman’s Phog Allen Invitational.