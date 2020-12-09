Late first-half surge helps Wildcats fend off Rockhurst

By Cody Thorn

The Examiner

When Rockhurst surged ahead in the second quarter, Blue Springs quickly answered and then answered again.

A mini-run over the final minute of the first half ultimately propelled the host Wildcats to a 70-54 victory over the Hawklets in the season opener.

Eli Wingert finished with a team-high 19 points for the Wildcats, including a crucial 3-point play late in the second that gave Blue Springs a 30-29 lead.

That bucket from the senior came after Mason Thompson scored for Rockhurst (0-3) and capped an 18-6 run that turned an 11-point deficit into a lead for the Hawklets. Wingert’s first bucket of the quarter gave the Wildcats a 22-11 lead with 6:15 left in the half.

“We just had to stay strong,” said Wingert, who had 10 points in the first half. “It is a game of runs and we came back with a run. We would’ve put our heads down a couple years ago (after losing a lead), but this team is different. This year we stayed with them. We are a different team than the last couple of years.”

A layup by Ike Ezeogu with less than 20 seconds left gave the Wildcats a lead they would never relinquish.

Up 32-29 at the break, Blue Springs never lost the lead but Rockhurst never would quite go away.

Wingert had back-to-back baskets for the Wildcats to expand the lead to 39-33, but Parker Williams pulled Rockhurst within four on two occasions.

Ezeogu, one of four junior starters for the Wildcats, scored a basket and then later added two free throws to make it 47-39 – the highest lead for Blue Springs in the third quarter.

Rockhurst got a 3-pointer from Dawson Williams to cut the Wildcats’ lead down to five, but Ezeogu hit a free throw to make it 48-42 going into fourth.

Early in the fourth, Andrew Sprague hit a pair of free throws and Rockhurst again pulled within two possessions, 48-44.

“I felt like we had opportunities to spread it out a little bit more,” Blue Springs coach Adam Jones said. “We just got done talking about securing defensive possessions with rebounds. There were opportunities and we didn’t take advantage of it. That is one of the things we will work on practice. These guys knew that. They were talking about when we walked in there. They knew … it goes back to maturity.”

Wingert, like he did earlier, had a 3-point play with a bucket inside and then a free throw to stop the run by Rockhurst and expand the lead to 51-44.

After that, the Hawklets never got closer than six and the Wildcats snapped a four-game losing streak against the Hawklets. Braden Applehans helped Blue Springs seal the win by scoring nine of his 13 points in the final period.

He was one of four Wildcats to score in double figures. Mike Harrison added 14, while Ezeogu finished with 13.

Thompson scored a game-high 22 points for Rockhurst, which traveled to Blue Springs to play this game instead of the usual trip for the Blue Springs Tournament, which was called off this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hawklets return to Blue Springs on Saturday to play at Blue Springs South, while Wildcats travel to Staley on Friday to face the Falcons (2-0), who play at South Thursday.

Both teams made the Class 5 playoffs last year. Blue Springs lost to Ray-Pec in the playoffs, which then lost Staley, which earned a final four spot. Staley ended up one of four teams ranked No. 1 in the final MBCA poll when the season ended abruptly in March because of the pandemic.

“We have been champing at the bit to get on the floor,” Jones said of his team. “Staley has beaten two good teams. We’ve got hands full but our guys are ready to go.”