Prep basketball roundup: Shorthanded Fort Osage squeaks by in 2OT

By The Examiner staff

Because of COVID-19 concerns, the Fort Osage girls basketball team had only three practices completed before its season opener Tuesday.

Despite that and missing some players, the Indians outlasted host Oak Park in two overtimes for a 41-40 victory.

Freshman Destiny McDonald sank a free throw with 3.5 seconds left in the second overtime to lift the Indians.

“We just came off a quarantine and have practiced three times. We have four varsity letter-winner returners either injured or on COVID protocol,” Fort Osage coach Lindsay Thompson said. “Our seniors led well tonight and the young kids performed well after being thrown in the deep end.”

The Indians led 30-25 entering the fourth quarter but the Oakies outscored them 9-4 to send the game to overtime tied at 34.

After the first overtime ended tied at 38, the Indians had just a 3-2 advantage in the second extra period to prevail.

Tayler Hines scored 11 points to lead the Indians (1-0). Katelyn Ward added 10, Jordyn Dalton had eight and McDonald finished with seven.

WILLIAM CHRISMAN 45, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 28: William Chrisman took a first-quarter lead and slowly built its advantage all game to claim a non-conference home win Tuesday.

The Bears led 11-7 after the opening period and extended it to 23-15 at halftime and 34-22 after three quarters.

Amanda Szopinski led the Bears (2-2) with 17 points and Mele Taula and Gia Moore each added nine. Those three combined for seven 3-pointers, including three from Moore.

Elauni Bennett totaled 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Broncos (1-2).

BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 53, OLATHE EAST 48: Blue Springs South outscored Olathe East 20-15 in the final period to break a 33-33 deadlock and defeat the host team in the Olathe East Tournament.

“We were lucky to win,” Jaguars coach Kory Lower said. “We didn’t play with much effort.”

Hannah Smith led the way in the final quarter, scoring 10 of her team-high 15 points and sinking three of her four 3-pointers in the period.

Jaidynn Mason and Saneea Bevley each added 12 points and Kendall Puryear contributed eight for South (4-0).

The Jaguars meet Olathe South Thursday in the round-robin tournament.

Boys

NORTH KANSAS CITY 59, WILLIAM CHRISMAN 54: William Chrisman led most of the way Tuesday at North Kansas City.

But the Hornets finally caught up late in the fourth quarter and passed the Bears for a non-conference win.

“We were ahead the entire game and lost it in the final two minutes,” Chrisman coach Jake Kates said. “It is definitely a learning experience for our young team.”

Junior guard Dayne Herl amassed a season-high 27 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Bears, who led 31-26 at halftime. Senior guard Anthony Watkins added 11 points.

LEXINGTON 60, OAK GROVE 48: Oak Grove couldn’t recover from a 17-4 first-quarter deficit in a loss to Lexington in Lafayette County’s Husker Classic Tuesday in Higginsville.

"Unfortunately we came out flat in our first game tonight and had to play catchup all night after the first quarter,” Panthers coach Dustin Fox said. “I thought we got much more comfortable and confident in what we were doing in the second half and had lots of success getting downhill offensively. I am proud of our guys for getting a 17-point lead all the way down to six in the fourth, but we have to prevent ourselves from getting into such a large hole in the first half going forward."

Silas Hicks totaled 13 points and seven assists to lead the Panthers (0-1). Jamison Kirk added 10 points and 10 rebounds and Landon Chance hauled down 10 boards.