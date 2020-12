The Examiner

Teams: Blue Springs South vs. Staley

Sport: High school boys basketball

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Blue Springs South High School

What’s on the line: The Blue Springs South Jaguars (1-0) will play host to the Staley Falcons in a non-conference matchup. The Jaguars topped Rockhurst 49-35 in their season opener. Staley is 2-0 after wins over Ruskin (58-46) and Raytown (50-39).