'Great effort' not quite enough for Jaguars

Just when it appeared the Blue Springs South Jaguars might come apart at the seams – with starters Dallas Whitney (foot) and Devin Tomlinson (leg cramps) on the sidelines – senior guards Ty Mauck and Larenzo Jackson went to work.

Jackson scored six straight points in the fourth quarter to cut the Jaguars’ deficit against Staley – a final four team last season – to 42-39.

Then Mauck caught fire, scoring 11 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter, including a layup with 1.8 seconds left in regulation to tie it at 50.

In the end, though, the visiting Falcons had too much firepower and claimed a hard-earned 56-52 overtime victory Thursday.

Following the game, the Jaguars walked to their locker room, disappointed in the outcome but proud of the resolve they showed throughout the night.

“I told our guys they can be disappointed,” South coach Josh Smith said after the Jaguars fell to 1-1, “but to walk out of this gym with their heads held high because they fought so hard and did everything they could to win this game. I am so proud of them. I have never been as proud of a team effort as I was tonight. Win or lose, that was a great effort.”

That proved to be of some consolation to Mauck.

“It made us all feel good when Coach told us how proud he was of us,” Mauck said, “and I’m proud of us, too. We had Devin and Dallas out, Quinton (Robertson) fouled out, but we weren’t going to give up.

“Larenzo’s shots were big and when I hit my first three (in the fourth quarter), I knew we had what it was going to take to come back.”

Yet, when asked about Mauck’s play, Smith pointed to a charge the senior guard took to change the complexion of the game late in the fourth quarter.

“ ... Ty does the things that don’t get headlines, but helps you win games, and that was one of those plays,” Smith said. “There was a lot of pushing and shoving going on out there and that charge was huge!

“That won’t show up in the scorebook like all his 3-pointers, but those are the plays that help you win games.”

South trailed 8-0 and 11-2 early before Robertson and Tomlinson scored five points each to cut the deficit to 15-13.

Tomlinson then scored eight points in the second quarter and South took a 27-26 lead into the locker room. But Whitney, the explosive forward, left the game with just over three minutes to play in the half and never returned.

Tomlinson left the game for the first time with painful cramps at 5:24 of the third quarter.

“Our two big scorers are on the sidelines and a lot of guys stepped up big in the third quarter,” Mauck said. “We wanted to win that game, but there are so many positives you can take from it. I couldn’t be any prouder of our guys.”

Tomlinson managed to return and blocked a shot by Staley big man Kayden Fish late in the fourth quarter, and then crumpled to the floor in pain.

The first person to come to his aid was Staley coach Chris Neff, who immediately raised his leg off the court and began to press back on his foot.

“That was classy,” said Tomlinson, who scored a game-high 19 points. “I’ve battled cramps my entire basketball career, and it’s so frustrating when it happens, especially in a big game like this.

“Man, I’m so proud of the guys and the way we got the game into overtime. This is a confidence builder, even though we lost.”

Staley’s Kyan Evans, who hit four late free throws in regulation, also finished with a game-high 19 points. Fish added 13.