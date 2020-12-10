SUBSCRIBE NOW
As low as 99¢ for the first month
SUBSCRIBE NOW
As low as 99¢ for the first month

Oak Grove advances to tournament final

By The Examiner staff

Kealyn Wilkinson’s only points of the game proved key for the Oak Grove girls basketball team Wednesday.

Wilkinson sank a late 3-pointer to break a 36-36 tie and the Panthers held on for a 40-38 victory over host Lafayette County in the semifinals of the Husker Classic at Higginsville.

The Panthers built a 21-14 halftime lead and took a 28-25 lead into the final quarter.

Destiny Valentine scored 19 points to lead Oak Grove, which meets Cameron at 2 p.m. Saturday for the tournament title. Mackenzie Mann added seven points and 11 rebounds, Mya Blansit chipped in six points and 

Makenna Gray had seven rebounds and four points.