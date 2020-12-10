Oak Grove advances to tournament final

By The Examiner staff

Kealyn Wilkinson’s only points of the game proved key for the Oak Grove girls basketball team Wednesday.

Wilkinson sank a late 3-pointer to break a 36-36 tie and the Panthers held on for a 40-38 victory over host Lafayette County in the semifinals of the Husker Classic at Higginsville.

The Panthers built a 21-14 halftime lead and took a 28-25 lead into the final quarter.

Destiny Valentine scored 19 points to lead Oak Grove, which meets Cameron at 2 p.m. Saturday for the tournament title. Mackenzie Mann added seven points and 11 rebounds, Mya Blansit chipped in six points and

Makenna Gray had seven rebounds and four points.