Check This Out for Dec. 11

The Examiner

Teams: William Chrisman vs. Park Hill South

Sport: High school boys basketball

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: William Chrisman High School

What’s on the line: The William Chrisman Bears (2-2 entering Thursday’s late game with Belton) will play their third game in four days when they play host to the Park Hill South Panthers (1-2). It will be Chrisman’s second game against Park Hill South already, following a 44-41 win in the fifth-place game of the Phog Allen Invitational a week earlier.