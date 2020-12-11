Bears grind to halt after costly injury

By Bill Althaus

bill.althaus@examiner.net

William Chrisman guard Cam Dickerson isn’t a flashy player who attracts a lot of attention from fans and opposing teams.

No, the junior point guard does all the little things that help his team win. That’s why the loss of Dickerson, who injured his ankle at 4:21 of the second period Friday night at home, overshadows the Bears’ disappointing 47-28 loss to Park Hill South.

With the cool, calm, collected guard running the show, the Bears took a 14-7 lead over the much larger and more experienced Panthers.

With Dickerson out for the remainder of the game, the Bears scored just 14 points over the next three quarters and could only watch as South turned five quick turnovers into six points and a big 19-7 advantage in the second period that led to a 26-21 lead.

The Panthers, who lost 44-41 to Chrisman a week ago in the Phog Allen Invitational fifth-place game, scored the first seven points of the third quarter and built their lead to 43-24 en route to the non-conference win.

“Hey, it is what it is,” Chrisman coach Jake Kates said after his team fell to 3-3. “We looked so good that first quarter. Everything we wanted to do we were able to do. We took some big charges, we got some big baskets and held a very good team to seven points.

“We score 14 in the first quarter and 14 the rest of the game. We just didn’t have an answer at guard tonight after Cam went down.”

The Panthers scored on four of their first five possessions by forcing turnovers when Dickerson was on his way to an area hospital.

“Cam has been working so hard, and you hate to see that happen to anyone, but you especially hate to see it when a kid works hard and is really starting to make good things happen out there,” Kates said.

He then excused himself so he could visit his player in the hospital.

“I know they won’t let me see him,” the veteran coach said, “but it’s important for me to have him know that I came by. He means a lot to our team as a player and as a great young man.”

For one quarter, the Bears played textbook basketball.

Shooting guard Anthony Watkins scored 10 points, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer and Dayne Herl added five points when he hit his first two shots of the game.

The Panthers seemed confused – a team in search of some answers, which they found in the second quarter.

Back-to-back steals led to five quick points and South guard Dylan Hufft lit up the scoreboard with eight of his game-high 20 points.

It was the Bears’ third game in the last four days and their sixth in the last 12.

“When you play that much,” Kates added, “you don’t have a lot of time to work on things in practice. We’ll get to work next week.”

He was pleased with the six charges his team took, which gives them 26 on the season.