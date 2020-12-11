Prep basketball roundup: Broncos top rival for 400th win in program history

By The Examiner staff

The Lee’s Summit North girls basketball program reached a big milestone with its win Thursday.

The Broncos dominated the boards and used a strong start to rout crosstown rival and host Lee’s Summit Thursday.

It marked the 400th career victory in the program’s history, all under coach Tricia Lillygren.

Elauni Bennett led the way with a double-double, scoring 14 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Lauren Draney also recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Halle Fee also grabbed 11 rebounds and Emani Bennett had nine boards.

The Broncos (2-2) jumped to a 14-4 lead after one quarter, extended it to 25-10 at halftime and blew it open with a 15-3 run in the third quarter for a 40-13 advantage.

FORT OSAGE 41, PLATTE COUNTY 37: Fort Osage overcame a slow start to improve to 2-0 with a win at Platte County Thursday.

The Indians fell behind 7-4 but grabbed a 14-13 lead by halftime. The host Pirates went back ahead 25-23 after three but the Indians outscored them 18-12 in the final quarter to claim the win.

“Varsity battled tonight. I was a little worried about a quick turnaround from Tuesday’s emotional double OT win, but the kids responded wonderfully,” Indians coach Lindsay Thompson said.

Tayler Hines tallied 12 points to lead the Indians. Emmah Crowe scored all six of her points in the fourth quarter and Katelyn Ward had five of her six in the final period. Destiny McDonald also added six.

BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 60, OLATHE SOUTH 36: Blue Springs South dominated Olathe South from start to finish Thursday to improve to 2-0 in the Olathe East Tournament.

The undefeated Jaguars (5-0) jumped ahead 14-5 after one quarter on the strength of Jaidynn Mason’s seven points. Leading 35-21 at halftime, South blew it open with a 22-10 advantage in the third quarter.

“We played better after a rough couple of days. Happy the girls responded after Tuesday’s game,” Jaguars coach Kory Lower said. “Friday’s game against Blue Valley North should be very tough. They look to have a lot of pieces and are very well coached.”

Saneea Bevley sank four 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 17 points. Mason finished with 16 and Kendall Puryear added nine.