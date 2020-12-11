Prep basketball roundup: Truman captures 'tough road win'

By The Examiner staff

Truman boys basketball coach Rod Briggs will take a tough road win.

With seniors Runey Hernandez and Max Black leading the way, the Patriots overcame an early deficit to claim a 55-48 victory over host Olathe North Friday night.

Hernandez poured in 24 points as Truman improved to 4-1 with the nonconference victory.

“We grinded out a tough road win,” Briggs said. “We had a little let down Friday after Wednesday (a 72-60 win over Van Horn) but did enough right to win. Max Black and Runey Hernandez played really well.”

Olathe North took a 13-12 lead into the second period, but the Patriots outscored the Eagles 14-10 to take a 26-23 lead at halftime. A 17-12 advantage in the third quarter helped Truman hold off the Eagles in the final period.

Black finished with 17 points and Najee Williams added nine. Quinten Mason scored 18 points to lead Olathe North.

PLATTE COUNTY 60, GRAIN VALLEY 47: Platte County had a little more balance and defense to down host Grain Valley in a nonconference matchup Friday.

Grain Valley, led by Cole Keller’s 25 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks, had only four players find the scoring column. Jayden Yung added 17 points and four assists but the Eagles got only five points from the rest of the lineup.

The Eagles, which shot just 3 of 19 from 3-point range, cut Platte County’s 32-26 halftime lead to 43-39 after three quarters, but the Pirates pulled away for the win.