Check This Out for Dec. 12

The Examiner

Teams: Blue Springs South vs. Rockhurst

Sport: High school boys basketball

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Blue Springs South High School

What’s on the line: The Blue Springs South Jaguars (1-1) will host Rockhurst for a second time in three games this season. The Jaguars topped the Hawklets 49-35 in their opener and then fell to Staley, a Class 5 state final four team last year, in overtime. Rockhurst enters 0-3 after a loss at Blue Springs.