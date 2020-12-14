Jaguars can't slow down Titans

By Bill Althaus

bill.althaus@examiner.net

Following a rock ‘em, sock ‘em 69-62 Lee’s Summit West victory over Blue Springs South, the respective coaches had much different views of the Suburban Big Eight battle.

“That was a fun game – to watch and coach,” said West coach Jared Broughton, who graduated from Grain Valley High School and is now entering his second year at West after coaching at Oak Grove High School.

“It was back and forth, a lot of scoring – not a lot of defense – but when we needed to make some big defensive stands in the second half, we were able to do it.”

South coach Kory Lower looked at the scorebook and shook his head following the Jaguars’ first conference loss of the season.

“It might have been fun to watch, but I told our girls we’re not going to win a lot of games when we nearly give up 70,” Lower said after the Jaguars fell to 5-2 and 0-1. “They were on pace to score 100 after the first quarter (South trailed 24-20), but you look at their lineup and you know why.”

Tasia Johnson led the Titans (2-2, 1-1) with 18 points, Bailey Burns added 16, Brooke Ellis 13 and Morgan Pietig 12.

“You stop one and another one is going to find a way to score,” Lower added. “That’s a very good team, and next time we play we have to find a way to play better defense.”

Both Lower and Broughton did agree on one topic. Pietig and Ellis’ back-to-back 3-pointers – the last at 6:07 of the fourth quarter – turned the game in favor of the Titans.

With West leading 51-49, the two senior guards gave the Titans a 57-49 lead that was never challenged.

“That was the defining point of the game as far as I’m concerned,” Broughton said. “We were pretty much exchanging baskets all night, and those two threes really gave us some momentum.”

Lower agreed, adding, “That was tough to come back from. We had our opportunities, but we didn’t score in the second half like we did in the first.”

The Jaguars, on the strength of Jaidynn Mason’s 17 points, took a 39-38 lead into the halftime locker room.

But the Titans switched up defenses, and Mason managed just four points in the second half to finish with 21.

“We weren’t going to let her beat us,” Broughton said of the 5-foot-6 junior guard. “She had a great game, and we kept a fresh player – and different players – on her the second half. We knew we weren’t going to win the game if she scored 17 in the second half too.”

After scoring 39 points in the first half, the Jaguars recorded just 23 points in the second half.

“They hit nine threes, they did a better job than we did on the boards and we couldn’t get our offense going the second half,” Lower added. “This gives us a lot of things to work on in practice tomorrow.”

Hannah Smith and Saneea Bevley each added 11 points for the Jaguars.