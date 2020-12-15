Prep basketball roundup: Third-quarter surge lifts Eagles to first win

By The Examiner staff

The Grain Valley girls basketball team had stumbled out of the gate this season.

But with a strong third quarter, the Eagles notched their first win of the season with a 47-31 victory over visiting Kearney Monday night.

“Took a big step tonight,” Grain Valley coach Randy Draper said after his team improved to 1-2 with the nonconference win. “We need to keep taking them.”

Sophomore guard Grace Slaughter led the way with nine points in a 13-5 advantage in the third quarter that extended a 23-19 halftime lead into a 36-24 lead.

Slaughter scored 12 of her game-high 23 points in the first half. Gabbi Keims added 10 points and Ella Clyman had eight.

ST. JOSEPH CENTRAL 48, TRUMAN 35: Truman battled back after a slow start but host St. Joseph Central used a big third quarter to claim the nonconference victory Monday.

Trailing 18-9 after the first quarter, the Patriots outscored the Indians 12-4 to pull with 22-21 at halftime. But Central took control again with a 19-6 advantage in the third quarter and cruised from there for the win.

Urya’ Williams scored 14 points and and Taliyah Scott added 11 to lead Truman, which dropped to 1-3 with its third straight loss.

Ella Moody scored 13 of her game-high 21 points in the first quarter to lead Central (2-3).

BLUE SPRINGS 66, LIBERTY NORTH 37: Blue Springs raced to a 32-16 halftime lead and went on to a rout of Liberty North in a Suburban Big Eight game Monday night at Blue Springs High School.

The Wildcats outscored the Eagles 20-8 in the second quarter to open up the big lead.

Jada Williams scored 22 points, Jayla Cornelius added 14 and Ja’Cole Johnson and Symiah Bradley each contributed 13 to lead the Wildcats, who improved to 2-1 overall and 2-0 in the conference.

OAK GROVE 55, WARRENSBURG 37: Destiny Valentine poured in a game-high 23 points to lead Oak Grove to a rout of Warrensburg in the first round of the MRVC Tournament Monday.

Leading 22-16 at halftime, the Panthers pulled away with a 15-8 run in the third quarter.

Oak Grove meets Clinton in the semifinals Thursday.

Mya Blansit added 11 points, Mackenzie Mann contributed nine points and 10 rebounds and Makenna Gray had 10 points for the Panthers (4-2).

Boys

HARRISONVILLE 76, OAK GROVE 57: Oak Grove outscored Harrisonville 14-7 in the second quarter to pull within 35-31 at halftime but couldn’t get any closer in a loss to Harrisonville in the first round of the MRVC Tournament Monday.

Harrisonville pulled away with a 23-9 advantage in the third quarter for an insurmountable 58-40 lead.

"I thought we tried to battle as best we could tonight against a talented and big Harrisonville team,” Panthers coach Dustin Fox said. “I was especially proud of our second quarter effort to cut into their lead and give us a chance after halftime. Unfortunately, we didn't prioritize taking care of the ball consistently and struggled keeping them off the offensive glass all night. Harrisonville is one of the top teams in our conference, and we can't give them extra opportunities and expect to win a game.”

Silas Hicks scored 18 points, Jamison Kirk added 13 points and eight rebounds and Landon Chance had nine points and nine boards to pace Oak Grove (0-3), which plays Clinton or Center in a consolation game at 5 p.m. Thursday.