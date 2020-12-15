Wilson's Indians top former player's Warriors for first win

By Bill Althaus

bill.althaus@examiner.net

The Fort Osage Indians found a new gear Tuesday night at home against Smithville and used a strong presence at each end of the court to pick up their first win of the season.

With guards Arthur Wyatt (22) and Zekiah Tucker (19) combining for 41 points and big Kale Rupniewski coming off to bench to add 13 points and eight boards, the Indians claimed a hard-fought 76-66 victory over a Smithville team that is coached by 2003 Fort Osage graduate and former Indians player Eric Bennaka.

“It was a blast coming home,” Bennaka said as he visited with Fort Osage coach Josh Wilson, his coaching mentor and his coach when he played for the Indians. “The end result wasn’t much fun, but this home.

“I grew up on the courts at Cler-Mont (Elementary School) and in this gym. I learned so much from Josh. He had his guys fired up and ready to go tonight.”

Especially that trio who scored inside and outside and controlled the tempo of the high-octane game.

Fort led 20-17 after one period and 38-34 at halftime, as Warriors guard Ryker Edwards scored 15 of his game-high 30 points in the opening 16 minutes.

“We knew we had to do something to shut down No. 15 (Edwards), and we never stopped him, but we at least slowed him down a little bit,” said Wyatt, who had the unenviable task of guarding the high-flying sophomore. “He pretty much did it all for them all night.”

So did Wyatt and Tucker, who provided the 1-2 knockout punch the young Indians had been seeking this season.

Wyatt, Trent Hogland and Tucker hit consecutive 3-point baskets to start the fourth quarter and give Fort Osage a 65-55 lead with 4:19 remaining.

“When Arthur hit the first three, it was huge,” Tucker said. “Then we got the threes from Trent and me and you could just feel our confidence rise. This win is so huge because we started the season playing two really bad games, and now, we have some confidence and I hope we can build off this win.”

Rupniewski was happy to be back in action. He is just getting into basketball shape after missing eight weeks of the football season with a broken leg.

“It’s great to be back and it feels great to help us win,” Rupniewski said. “It was a battle out there. We went into the fourth quarter with a two-point (53-51) lead and we had to work hard to get this win.

“We needed a win, and now we have some confidence. You could feel the confidence as the game went on and we were a confident team in our locker room after the game.”

Hogland finished the game with 11 points and Dante Cox scored 11 for the Warriors.

“I’ve known and respected Eric for a long time, and I’m proud of the way our guys played tonight,” Wilson said after his team improved to 1-2 with the nonconference win. “Smithville came in here with a 3-1 record and we played our best game of the season.

“Eric’s done a great job with his team and Edwards is a player. He’d be fun to watch if he wasn’t playing against us.”