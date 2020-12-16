Grain Valley's Keller can't find enough support in loss to NKC

By Bill Althaus

Cole Keller put on a textbook performance in the paint Wednesday night against North Kansas City.

But in the end, the host Hornets had too much firepower to dismantle the Grain Valley senior forward’s one-man show.

Keller scored eight points in the first quarter and finished with a game-high 25, but the Hornets fed off a 23-point performance by Malik Johnson and a solid overall performance by his teammates to claim a 51-36 victory.

The game was actually much closer than the final score as Grain Valley’s Alex Snyder grabbed an offensive board at 5:01 of the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to 37-32, but the Eagles could muster little offense the rest of the quarter in a game coach Andy Herbert called a learning experience.

“What we all saw tonight,” Herbert said, “was a team of mostly first-year varsity players and Cole Keller going against an experienced and very athletic Northtown team. We competed hard, but we just didn’t get it done from the outside like we have in our other games – and Northtown’s length and athleticism had a lot to do with that.

“They are so long, they can guard from a long way away. Really, I thought our guys did a great job getting the ball into Cole, but he was guarded all night long.”

And the 6-foot-5 Keller spent most of the night with 6-6 Jack Hanson – and many of his teammates – in his back pocket.

“The guys did a great job getting me the ball tonight,” Keller said. “That’s a big, athletic team, and there were times it was tough getting the ball inside.

“So when they worked so hard to get it to me, I had to work hard to score a basket.”

In their first win of the season, the Eagles hit nine 3-pointers. They hit just two against the Hornets and one came on Jace Weems’ first basket of the game.

“We did not get a lot accomplished outside, and that made it tougher for Cole inside,” Herbert said, “but we played hard all night. We’re so young, we can use this as a learning experience. We’re going to be playing many teams that are more athletic than North Kansas City.”

The Hornets led 16-12 after one quarter and 27-19 at halftime.

“Really our rebounding kept us in the game most of the night,” Herbert said. “We did a nice job against a very good team.”

Keller agreed, adding, “We cut it down to five (37-32) late in the game, and I really thought we might come back and get them. But we can use it as a learning experience and get ready for our next game.”