Prep basketball roundup: Wildcats rally, but lose lead, game in overtime

By The Examiner staff

Blue Springs boys basketball coach Adam Jones knows how tough the Suburban Big Eight can be.

He got a firsthand account in the conference opener Tuesday night.

His Wildcats rallied from a 63-51 deficit in the fourth quarter to force overtime but fell 82-79 to host Park Hill in a back-and-forth battle.

Eli Wingert, who scored a team-high 23 points, sank a jump shot with 1.2 seconds left in regulation to cap a 22-10 fourth-quarter run and send it into overtime.

But mistakes in the extra period dropped the Wildcats to 1-2 overall and 0-1 in the conference after a second straight overtime loss.

“We blew an overtime lead with silly turnovers and gave up costly offensive rebounds,” Jones said. “We have to get a lot better on the defensive end if we plan on winning games in this conference. It’s going to be a dog fight every night.”

Blue Springs jumped to a 20-15 lead after the first quarter. But the Trojans dominated in the second and third periods to take the 63-51 lead into the fourth.

“Our defense in the second and third quarters hurt us,” Jones said. “Park Hill did about whatever they wanted with the ball in those two quarters. Our kids battled back in the fourth.”

Park Hill, which finished 20 of 33 from the line, helped Blue Springs in the fourth by making just 4 of 12 free throws in the quarter.

Ike Ezeogu added 20 points for the Wildcats. Mike Harrison added 13, Braden Appelhans had 12 on three 3-pointers and Kyle Bruce chipped in eight.

PARK HILL SOUTH 55, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 44: Blue Springs South faltered in the second half to squander a 30-27 halftime lead in a nonconference road loss Tuesday.

The Jaguars scored just 14 points in the second half – seven in each quarter – to fall to 2-2.

“We weren’t ready to play – and that’s on me as the head coach – and we weren’t mentally tough enough to win a road game against a quality opponent,” Jaguars coach Josh Smith said. “We did not execute the things we needed to do to be successful. We’ll learn from it, get it corrected and move forward.”

Devin Tomlinson scored 11 points and Larenzo Jackson had 10 to lead the Jaguars, who outscored the Panthers 12-8 in the second quarter to take the three-point halftime lead.

ST. JOSEPH CENTRAL 32, WILLIAM CHRISMAN 26: There is nothing wrong with William Chrisman’s defense.

But the offense is a different story without point guard Cam Dickerson, who was injured in the previous game.

Chrisman, which outscored the Indians 11-0 in the third quarter, held the host Indians scoreless for the first 13 minutes of the second half and took a lead with seven minutes remaining, but the Indians tied it with 2:27 left and took the lead a little more than a minute and a half later.

“We are obviously having trouble scoring. On the bright side, we are playing some very good defense,” Bears coach Jake Kates said. “We held them scoreless for the first 13 minutes of the second half. We were tied with one minute to go, but could not get the stop we needed and had to foul.”

Anthony Watkins scored nine points and Trey Kates added seven to lead the Bears (3-4). Trey Kates also took three more charges to amass 16 charges in seven games. Chrisman has 29 as a team.

RAYMORE-PECULIAR 54, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 40: Lee’s Summit North, after being in quarantine three different times, finally opened its season with a Suburban Big Eight road loss to Ray-Pec.

Ray-Pec led from start to finish but the Broncos cut the deficit to five points with about 3 minutes left, but the Panthers held on.

“Alas, tonight it wasn't meant to be,” Broncos coach Mike Hilbert said. “Back to back offensive rebounds by Ray-Pec pushed the lead back to an eight-point gap and that was that.”

Senior Jeremy Moore scored 13 points to lead the Broncos. Jaden McGhee added eight and Tre Baker had seven.